A Las Vegas woman said in a TikTok video that she met a stray dog while on vacation in Mexico, had to leave sooner than planned, and later flew back to look for the animal. Sarah Torrez, who posts as _sarahtorrez and lists Las Vegas on her profile, shared clips of a tan-colored dog standing behind a metal fence.

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On-screen text in the video reads, “Saying goodbye to a stray dog I met on vacation,” followed by a Mexican flag emoji and “promising her I’d come back for her… and actually keeping my promise.” Torrez then showed the dog hiding in a makeshift cardboard shelter, eating kibble off the ground, and walking away from a group of people at night.

More text in the video stated, “But I had to leave unexpectedly, and all I could do was hope she’d still be there when I came back.” She indicated that she returned two months later. On-screen text read, “… but two months later I returned.” The dog, by then wearing a pink collar, was shown greeting her and rubbing its head against her leg as text added, “She was still there.”

She made a rope leash and later traveled from Veracruz toward San Diego

Torrez noted the dog’s condition in on-screen text that said, “She was so thin.” She said she made a little leash out of a rope and took the dog on one last walk through her pueblo before they left. The footage showed the dog walking on a dirt road at dusk, attached to a blue rope leash.

She said she went to the city to get the dog’s documents to bring the dog to the United States. The video showed the dog walking on a leash along a city sidewalk, then on a busy street with cars and pedestrians.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that requirements for bringing a dog into the United States depend on where the dog was vaccinated and which countries it has been in during the six months before entry. For travelers, navigating pet rules can be complex, as one woman’s video of her dog on an airplane tray table sparked a viral discussion.

CDC recommends that all dogs be vaccinated against dog rabies. CDC also says a dog that has been in a high-risk country for dog rabies in the past six months and is not vaccinated will not be allowed to enter. CDC adds that travelers must follow its dog importation rules and also comply with U.S. Department of Agriculture rules and destination-state rules.

On-screen text stated, “On our way to the airport Veracruz, Mexico to Tijuana.” The dog appeared in the back seat of a car and later inside a pet carrier. The carrier was shown on a luggage cart. In another clip, the dog lay on the ground outside the carrier with its leash still attached.

Torrez said they waited in line to cross into San Diego. The video showed a line of people under a covered walkway and the dog lying on the ground next to its carrier.

After the crossing, on-screen text read, “Once we made into the states I told her I kept my promise… and brought her to America knowing she will no longer suffer.” The dog was then shown walking on a leash on a sunny day.

Later clips showed the dog running on a dirt path, resting on a couch, running on an outdoor court, playing at a spot labeled “Dog beach,” swimming in the ocean, and rolling on grass. Text in the video called that last scene “Her touching grass for the first time.” Other footage showed the dog with another dog, a cat, and a lizard, with text that read, “Made a lot of new friends.”

Viewers left comments under the video. One person said they also found a stray in Mexico and that this was their second trip back. They wrote, “I too got a stray from Mexico and this is my 2nd time coming and she always comes to me I feed her and show her attention.. told my husband this girl is going to have paper before he does.. but I don’t know where to start.”

Another commenter asked whether Torrez has to speak to the dog in Spanish or whether the dog is bilingual. Torrez replied, “Yes she understands both languages lol.”

A third commenter wrote, “I was feeling so down until I ran into your video. What an incredible person you are. Hope you all have many years of happiness.”

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