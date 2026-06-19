A woman shared video of her dog on an airplane tray table, but her joking caption did not land the way she hoped

A viral video circulating on X has sparked a heated debate after a passenger was recorded letting her dog sit directly on an airplane tray table. As detailed by the Daily Dot, the footage was posted by the account @TheEXECUTlONER_ on June 18, 2026, and shows a small dog perched on the table while still attached to its leash.

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The caption accompanying the video, which read that it was a reminder to clear off tray tables, was clearly meant as a joke, though it did not land the way the traveler likely hoped. With the dog’s rear end resting on a surface travelers typically use for food and drinks, the clip left many viewers feeling grossed out. Comments on the post ranged from blunt one word reactions to longer complaints about airline etiquette, with several users saying they would have alerted a flight attendant.

Other viewers argued that the outrage was overblown, pointing out that tray tables are likely covered in germs regardless of whether a dog has been sitting on them. One commenter compared the situation to eating a dropped fry off a restaurant table that had only been wiped down with a shared towel, while another suggested that humans can be dirtier than dogs.

The debate over a dog on a tray table reveals a bigger problem with cabin cleanliness

The disagreement highlights a broader anxiety about how clean aircraft actually are, an issue that has come up in other in flight controversies, including a passenger airing out a used sneaker through cabin air vents until a flight attendant intervened. Airlines generally divide their cleaning protocols into three phases, daily, overnight, and long term. Between flights, when turnaround times are fast, carriers including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and Spirit Airlines perform only a quick wipe down of lavatories, seats, and tray tables.

This woman brought her dog on the flight with her.



But the dog was not inside its’ carrier as it is supposed to be.



You can see she has the tray table folded down and yep, that’s her dog sitting on top of it. 🤯



You know I love dogs but this totally unacceptable.



Dogs are… pic.twitter.com/MDAAPyGIU4 — 👉M-Û-R-Č-H👈 (@TheEXECUTlONER_) June 18, 2026

More thorough cleanings happen overnight, and the deepest sanitization occurs every 30 to 45 days, when items such as overhead bins and ceilings are washed. The Points Guy reports that a plane can sometimes go around a year and a half without a major overhaul. Because of these varying standards, Dr. Michelle Barron, an infectious diseases physician at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, recommends that travelers bring their own sanitizing wipes on board.

Dr. Barron says bacteria can survive on surfaces such as tray tables for days or even months, and she personally wipes down her armrests, TV controls, and tray table as soon as she boards. The debate over in flight hygiene comes amid other recent viral aviation moments, including a pilot’s observation about a Frontier jet’s flap position drawing attention online for unrelated reasons.

Some airlines, including Delta and Spirit, have indicated that they may offer compensation or frequent flyer miles for legitimate cleanliness complaints on a case by case basis.

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