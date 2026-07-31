Man visited a deli for the first time in years and was asked to tip before he even got his food. Then talked about the consequences if he didn’t

A man has shared his unusual tipping experience from a deli. According to him, he decided to visit Schlotzsky’s Deli after “10 to 15 years,” saying he finds their sandwiches “smoking good.” However, when it was time to order, the man claimed he was asked to tip the kitchen crew before receiving his food, the Daily Dot reported. As seen in the clip reshared by @HistorianUSA1 on Twitter/X, this man jokingly described the consequences of not tipping, with “a booger sandwich” as his concern.

Recommended Videos

There’s no sign of him experiencing something odd in his order, as he appears to talk only about his tipping experience and asking his audience for feedback. According to him, before placing his order at the deli, a payment system he described as a “little credit card thing” asked him if he wanted to tip the kitchen crew. He then explained what he thought about this situation, claiming that what if he gets “a booger sandwich” if he doesn’t tip. No comments from the deli were found.

The man recalled, “The little credit card thing asks you if you want to tip the kitchen crew. Before you even get your order.” He then added, “So, I’m thinking if I don’t tip the kitchen crew, am I going to get a booger sandwich? And I’m not cool with that.” Apparently, he jokingly mentioned this concern as a potential cause of not tipping. However, whether he tipped or not remains unknown.

The Man said, “I’m not happy with it”

It appears that after he explained his story and his concern about facing a consequence of not tipping the man then mentioned how he felt. He questioned, “Why do we have to tip if we’re not being waited on? In fear that something is going to be messed with our food.” He then asked his audience for feedback on his experience, saying he is not “happy” with it. As his clip was reshared on Twitter/X, it garnered over 60,000 views, and several appeared to provide feedback.

Tipping culture is completely out of control.



Guy walks into a deli for a sandwich he hasn’t had in 15 years… and the machine asks him to tip the kitchen crew before he even gets his food.



No server. No table service. Just “tip us or maybe get a booger sandwich.”



Why the hell… pic.twitter.com/l1JQQrJPaI — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 30, 2026

One user seemed to suggest that this man may have dodged the situation by paying cash, writing, “It’s absolutely ridiculous to ask for a tip for takeout. If you pay cash, you won’t have to deal with those annoying screens. And don’t ever pay up front.” While another shared a screenshot of their online order, stating, “Think that’s bad? I was literally asked for a tip on an ONLINE ORDER!”

Think that's bad? I was literally asked for a tip on an ONLINE ORDER! 🤦🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/JFwHJ4f8Mg — CJ (@CJay_206) July 30, 2026

While another shared their idea, “Make your own food guys. Not only is it guilt free but you don’t have to worry if something was forgotten, you can make it exactly how you like it and you can get more servings out of it.” The comment section had similar feedback from the audience. The man’s identity remains unknown, and his claims are not independently verified. No comments from Schlotzsky’s Deli were found regarding this matter.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy