Traveler waiting at Boston airport thought he saw a couple of mice, only to realize he was surrounded by many more

A man waiting at the Massachusetts airport reported seeing multiple rodents in the waiting area. The man showed that at one point, a rodent even ran towards him. He claimed he spotted 7 rodents at the airport. He recorded the unusual experience at the airport and shared it on social media. No comments from the airport were found.

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According to The Nerd Stash, the man whose name appears to be Coach Ward, per his TikTok profile, gave insights into the weird interaction with rodents at Massachusetts Airport. In his video, two rodents can be seen roaming on the floor as he records them. At one point, one of the rodents can be seen running towards Coach. He also alleged there were more rodents at the airport, but he reportedly changed his seat afterward to avoid them.

Coach Ward made a remark about the presence of rodents, as he wrote on the video overlay, “Saxophones could not be louder at the Boston Airport.” In the video’s caption, he wrote, “Idk why the mouse decided it was my time for a second there get me HOME.” The video has gone viral, garnering over 1.4 million views on TikTok.

Viewers say they would have been terrified after seeing rodents in the airport

As the video gained traction on TikTok, people poured their opinions in the comments section, with many people stating that they might have freaked out after watching the rodents in the waiting area, as one of the commenters wrote, “How were you not SCREAMING?!?!?! Every damn terminal in that airport would’ve heard me.” Another one added, “I would’ve been on the no fly list cause u would’ve tore that airport up trynna get away I don’t play with no RATS.”

Some appeared to share similar experiences, as one of the commenters wrote, “That happened to me at Logan airport…I had bought a bag of snacks for the plane ride, and it went IN the bag of snacks I had put on the floor. The guy across from me warned me, and I asked him to throw it away for me because I was gagging and crying.” Another one added, “Duuude i saw rats there back in DECEMBER i cant believe they’re still there!!” However, none of them provided evidence to back these statements.

There’s no sign of an issue experienced on the airplane, as Ward only appears to show the presence of rodents. No comments from the airport were found after he posted his TikTok, and his claims are not independently verified.

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