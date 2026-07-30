North Carolina woman went missing on her Caribbean trip. Now her Airbnb security camera footage shows her jumping off a jetty

New security footage from an Airbnb on the Caribbean island of Grenada has been released as the search for 44-year-old Elizabeth Waddell continues, Unilad reported. Elizabeth, who is often called Liz, was last seen on July 22 while staying in Grand Anse, St. George’s, with a friend.

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The footage, which was released on July 29, provides a look at her movements shortly before she went missing. In the video, Elizabeth is seen walking along the beach at 11:45 AM. Not long after that, she jumps off a jetty to go for a swim. Her friend is visible in the clip as well, sitting on a beach chair not too far from the spot where Elizabeth entered the water. About 10 minutes later, the video shows Elizabeth emerging from the water and swimming toward Grand Anse Beach.

Her husband, Cailen Waddell, has been actively leading the search effort for his wife. He reportedly traveled from their home in Cary, North Carolina, to Grenada to assist local authorities. The family has also launched a website where people can submit tips regarding her whereabouts.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to piece together the timeline of events

In a recent statement, Cailen provided an update on the search, noting that many people have contributed to the effort. He wrote: “I want to update our friends, family, and the public on the search for my wife, Liz, who went missing on July 22 while traveling with her friend in Grenada.” He added, “Over the past week, family, friends, local authorities, and countless Grenadian citizens have devoted hundreds of hours to trying to locate her.”

Regarding the nature of the disappearance, Cailen expressed a clear perspective based on his consultations with officials. He stated: “Despite our exhaustive efforts, we have not been successful,” Cailen continued. “After careful and thoughtful consultation with family, local authorities, the U.S. Embassy, and others here in Grenada, I join authorities in believing there was no foul play.”

Cailen noted that his wife was last seen swimming in the ocean near Grand Anse around 5:30 PM, far from the shore. He mentioned that before that point, she had communicated her confidence in her swimming abilities and her location, as well as the beauty of the island. Investigators are specifically hopeful to determine her actions between the time she was last seen on video and the time she was seen in the water around 5:30 PM.

Cailen took a moment to express his gratitude for the support the family has received. He said: “As some friends and family begin returning home to start processing everything that has occurred, we want to thank our friends and family as well as the local authorities for their compassionate, and tireless efforts to locate Liz.”

He also shared his appreciation for the local community, stating, “I also want to thank the many friends, loved ones, and specifically every Grenadian we have encountered for their love, thoughts, vibes, energy, and prayers in response to this heartbreaking situation. At this time, I ask for privacy for my family and loved ones.”

Cailen indicated that he would provide further updates on his wife’s status as they become available.

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