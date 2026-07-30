A patient donating plasma noticed eyes staring from the ceiling, then police found a naked man hiding above the room

A bizarre police standoff unfolded at a Fresno plasma donation center this week after a patient looked up mid-donation and spotted a pair of eyes watching from the ceiling. According to the New York Post, officers were dispatched Wednesday to the Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center, situated near the intersection of Blackstone and Dakota, over concerns that an unidentified individual was concealed somewhere within the structure’s walls or ceiling space.

Recommended Videos

Officers had actually responded to the same location roughly two hours earlier over a similar tip, but that initial search turned up nothing. Once inside, officers located a 30-year-old man lodged in the ceiling space. He would not come out, and police say he began kicking items down at them and moving through the walls to avoid capture.

At one point, he allegedly hurled what appeared to be a pipe at an officer, narrowly missing the officer’s head. Police described the scene bluntly: “The male kept moving around within the ceiling/walls, and broke a pipe that flooded the building.” With the man still refusing to comply, officers used pepper balls to bring the standoff to an end. When he finally climbed down, he had no clothing on at all. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

Pepper spray reached far beyond the plasma center

The pepper spray didn’t stay contained to one room. Fire officials said the chemical agent drifted through shared ventilation and hallways in the multi-tenant building, forcing 41 people out of several neighboring businesses: the plasma center, Joyride Insurance Company, Leslie’s Pool Supplies, Planet Fitness, and a nearby hair salon. Fire crews reported no injuries among those evacuated. He now faces a trio of counts tied to the incident: felony vandalism, resisting arrest, and assault with a deadly weapon.

A completely naked man was arrested Wednesday after being found inside a wall of Grifols Biomat USA Plasma Center in Fresno.

READ MORE: https://t.co/pHJVLY2gY3 pic.twitter.com/kxoWEnnMJb — FOX26 News (@KMPHFOX26) July 30, 2026

Under California law, felony vandalism generally applies once property damage exceeds $400, while assault with a deadly weapon, per Shouse Law Group, is a “wobbler” offense that prosecutors can pursue as either a misdemeanor or a felony, with a felony conviction carrying up to four years in prison. Investigators have not said what he was doing in the ceiling in the first place.

A similarly strange scene played out recently when a man crashed his car into the gates of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s East Hampton estate, with officers there also unable to determine a clear motive before he was taken for medical evaluation. As for how someone could physically get up there in the first place, buildings like this typically aren’t sealed off.

According to Wikipedia’s overview of dropped ceilings, the gap above a suspended commercial ceiling, known as a plenum, exists specifically to house wiring, plumbing, and HVAC ductwork while still allowing workers to access it for repairs. That kind of space is common in facilities just like this one. A commercial HVAC resource from the Stough Group notes that plasma centers specifically rely on this overhead plenum area to route ductwork and returns, meaning the crawlspace above the ceiling tiles is generally large enough for a person to move through.

The Grifols location remained closed the following day while crews finished cleaning up the flooding.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy