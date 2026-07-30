This Miami woman booked a Carnival cruise, only to claim she had to remove her wig every time she wanted a drink: ‘My face is the same’

An unusual story involving Carnival Cruise has come to light. A Miami woman reportedly booked a cruise, but it appears her experience was compromised, as she claimed she had to remove her wig to get drinks on board. According to Brobible, the woman, whose name appears to be Drea J per her TikTok profile, shared insights into the matter. No comments from Carnival Cruise were found.

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What happened, according to Drea, as seen in her TikTok, where she and her friend are talking to the manager, was that she had to remove her wig to get a drink at the bar. Apparently, it happened to her multiple times, as the bartender wasn’t sure if it was actually her. In the clip, she can be heard saying that during the “first time,” the bartender asked for her birthday, but it allegedly didn’t solve the issue. She claimed the bartender still said, “No, that’s not you,” and when Drea said, “I have a wig,” it didn’t seem to work either, as he replied, “It’s still not you,” per the woman.

Drea argued that this wasn’t the only time it happened. The woman explained that she had to remove her wig and show her “blonde hair,” as in the picture, “every time” to get a drink. “My face is the same. The only thing that changed is I put a wig on,” she said. Apparently, during another interaction, a bartender refused to return her card, and Drea claimed she had to show him pictures from her phone to prove she’s her.

Drea claimed she had this conversation with bartenders who were “not African American”

Before explaining another alleged incident where she had her ID taken away until she showed her pictures to get it back, Drea also claimed that she had these conversations with bartenders who were “not African American.” According to her, those who belonged to “brown culture” already recognized her. However, she didn’t provide evidence to back her claims.

@dreajgoestiny Carnival cruise said I’m a fraud I had to take my wig off at the bar in front of everyone to receive my drinks bc they said I did not look like my photo on my sail n sign card! I paid for a drink package & couldn’t get drinks because I changed my hair! This is discrimination!!!! I look the same the only thing I have on is lipstick & a wig (NO MAKEUP) other than the lipstick 💄 #carnivalcruise #fraud #myfirstcruise #hairstylist #drinkpackage ♬ original sound – DreaJ

She recalled, “I feel like every time I talk to a person and we having this conversation, is because they’re not African American. Cause every bartender, they act like they don’t know. But every time I go to someone that is brown or brown culture, everybody else know it’s me, and they know I got a wig on. They be like, oh, you changed your hair today. Everybody else keep saying it’s not me.” She also added, “It’s embarrassing.”

According to its website, Carnival Cruise uses an onboard cashless credit program called the Sail & Sign card system. With this, the purchases a customer makes on the cruise, including the drink package, are charged to their personal account. So, if a customer is using it, the employees may need to confirm whether the person using it is actually them, as it’s for personal use only.

Carnival Cruise hasn’t publicly addressed the issue faced by the customer onboard, and Drea hasn’t posted a follow-up video sharing insights into what happened next. The woman’s claims are not independently verified.

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