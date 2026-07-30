Vermont restaurant owner says he’s done with DoorDash and has banned 80 drivers, alleging they ‘don’t speak a lick of English’

A Vermont restaurant owner has said he will no longer use DoorDash for his business. The restaurant owner alleged that DoorDash drivers have caused him trouble, and claimed that he has blocked 80 riders.

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According to The Nerd Stash, the business owner, who appears to use the Reddit username u/ooofloard, explained his experience, saying, “I am disabling DoorDash from my restaurant.” He alleged that the DoorDash drivers have caused more harm than advantage to his restaurant. He accepted that there are drivers who are polite and respectful, but, according to him, there are cases in which riders do not feel the same. He declared that most of them do not understand English and also claimed that some drivers stand in the way, harassing workers and customers. No comments from DoorDash were found on the matter.

He stated in his post, which is now awaiting moderator approval, “I literally have to disable DoorDash from my restaurant. They come in, and they don’t speak a lick of English except for how long from my order.” He then made a claim about drivers harassing customers, “Now it is my part-time job to stand by the cash register and protect my employees from being harassed. This is insane, and that needs to stop.” However, he didn’t provide any evidence to back this claim.

Redditors said restaurants should bring back in-house delivery instead of relying on DoorDash

As his story gained traction, viewers poured their opinions, with several calling out for in-house delivery services instead of DoorDash. One of the commenters stated, “Bring back in-house delivery services! I prefer this heavily over DoorDash.” Another one added, “Disable it; it’s a terrible service that exploits its workers. And customers will write bad reviews about restaurants if their food looks disheveled or it’s cold when their ‘delivery’ arrives.”

Some users shared their personal experiences with the accused company. One claimed, “DoorDash won’t let you cancel. My brother tried to stop DoorDash because slow deliveries were causing people to leave bad reviews for his restaurant. He later found out DoorDash had uploaded an old version of his menu and continued to make takeout orders at his restaurant without permission.”

While the users seemed unenthusiastic about the DoorDash driver issue, none of the users, including the restaurant owner, has provided evidence to back their statements. The incident is not independently verified, and DoorDash has not publicly commented on the alleged concern.

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