Video allegedly shows a young woman knocking makeup products off a Manhattan store shelf as white women watch in disbelief

A young woman was seen doing something unusual in a store. Apparently, she was knocking products off the shelves in the store’s makeup section. As she was doing it, other young women around her could be seen watching her in disbelief. According to the Daily Dot, this odd store incident was reshared by @WallStreetApes on Twitter/X. No comments from the woman were found.

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As seen in the footage, this woman is walking normally through the makeup section of the Manhattan store. However, as soon as she stops, she can be seen knocking the makeup products down on the floor. Once they hit the floor, the products spill, and their containers can be seen breaking. The woman then walks away, and the camera moves towards the other young women, who appear stunned by her actions.

The person who reshared the video claimed in the caption that this incident is from “Sephora In Manhattan, New York.” They also stated, “As she walks out she decided to knock a bunch of makeup onto the floor to ruin the product, just because she can. A group of white girls all look completely shocked at what they just witnessed.” Then appeared displeased by saying, “Living like this is a society choice, we don’t have to put up with this. We can have extremely strict punishments for this kind of behavior.”

Viewers appeared focused on the young women who were stunned

The person who reshared the footage didn’t provide evidence to back his claims about the woman. As a result, the reason why she knocked over makeup products remains unclear. However, the video reached a significant number of people, garnering over a million views, and it appears many focused on young women who seemed surprised by the woman’s actions.

Black woman is inside Sephora In Manhattan, New York



As she walks out she decided to knock a bunch of makeup onto the floor to ruin the product, just because she can



A group of white girls all look completely shocked at what they just witnessed



Living like this is a society… pic.twitter.com/IhPgOmlNJN — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 30, 2026

One claimed, “Half her age, but they have twice her lQ…. Racism is learned by observing the behavior of same people who are always complaining about racism.” Another shared their opinion, “They look like spectators at a zoo! Appropriate!!” Apart from these, one person said, “not defending her behavior, i wd never destroy things from store no matter how mad i was, but what triggered this? cd be a mental health crisis. how come there were already people ready & filming her? seems fishy.”

While other comments expressed displeasure with the woman’s actions. The real reason this woman knocked down products, including her identity, remains unknown. The incident is not independently verified.

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