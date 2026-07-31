A 1-year-old died after his mother’s boyfriend left him in scalding water to smoke, then the couple treated him at home instead of seeking care

A California mother and her boyfriend have been sentenced to prison in connection with the 2023 death of her 1-year-old son, a case prosecutors say involved a pattern of abuse well before the boy’s fatal injuries. According to True Crime News, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office announced sentences last week for Samantha Garver and her boyfriend, Sergio Mena, tied to the death of Garver’s son, Henry Wheatley-Brown.

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Prosecutors say the boy suffered his fatal injuries in late September 2023, when Mena ran him a bath that reached scalding temperatures and stepped away to smoke methamphetamine, leaving the child unattended in the water. Once Garver got home and learned what had happened, the couple reportedly opted to treat the resulting burns themselves with a store-bought ointment rather than bringing him in for medical care.

It wasn’t until the next day that they contacted emergency services, telling dispatchers the toddler’s breathing had grown faint. By the time paramedics reached him, he had already lost his pulse and his body temperature had dropped.

The medical findings pointed to more than a single incident

Medical examiners attributed his death to the scalding injuries and classified it as a homicide. Beyond the burns, investigators also noted bruising, fractures in various stages of healing, and petechial hemorrhaging in his eyes, findings the DA’s office says point to a broader pattern of mistreatment the mother knew about.

A mother and her boyfriend have been sentenced for the 2023 death of a 1-year-old boy who died from scalding injuries after being left unattended in a bathtub. Read the full story at https://t.co/tJdZDTENxx. (Photo courtesy of the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office) pic.twitter.com/Bd07cYKH3l — True Crime News (@MyTrueCrimeNews) July 31, 2026

Burn-safety organizations note just how fast this kind of injury can occur. According to the Alabama Fire College, citing National Fire Protection Association data, water at 140 degrees Fahrenheit can cause a severe burn in as little as five seconds, and children’s thinner skin makes them especially vulnerable at lower temperatures and shorter exposure times than adults.

Henry was the youngest of four children in the household, and the family’s case file with local child welfare authorities went back further than this single incident. Citing those welfare records, two specific details stand out: Garver had at one point looked up online whether taping a child’s mouth shut would be considered abuse, and she’d told a physician she sometimes wanted to smother her children’s crying with a pillow.

Cases like this generally move through a specific reporting structure in California. Under the state’s mandated reporter law, per Penal Code section 11166, certain professionals, including doctors, teachers, and social workers, are legally required to report suspected abuse to county child welfare agencies or law enforcement, who then carry out the investigation.

Henry’s church community shared a public tribute following his death. In a memorial post, the Big Bear Valley Seventh-Day Adventist Church wrote, “He was dedicated to the Lord in October 2022 and regularly attended church with his brother, sisters, and grandparents. He played baby Jesus at our Christmas play last year. He will be greatly missed until we meet again in heaven.”

At sentencing, Mena drew the longer term of the two: 21 years, tied to a second-degree murder conviction alongside a child abuse count involving great bodily injury. Garver’s sentence came in at 14 years, following convictions on voluntary manslaughter and the same great-bodily-injury child abuse charge.

A comparable case unfolded in New York earlier this year, when a father told a judge “I wish it was me that died” after admitting that neglect led to his own young daughter’s death, with both he and his wife receiving prison sentences as well.

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