A New York father told the judge ‘I wish it was me that died,’ after admitting his 3-year-old daughter’s neglect killed her

A New York father stood before a judge during his sentencing this week and admitted his role in the death of his three-year-old daughter, Joycelynn. Matthew Dylewski told the court, “I wish it was me that died to this day,” after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide in connection with her death in February 2025. As reported by TMZ, Dylewski and his wife, Samantha, were each sentenced to the maximum penalty currently allowed under New York law.

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Authorities said the toddler had been struggling to breathe, was covered in lice, and was living in an apartment so unsanitary that it was ultimately condemned. Investigators reported flies throughout the home, a kitchen sink filled with what was described as “sludge,” and boots stuck to the floor. The judge presiding over the case called the conditions “deplorable and unsuitable for any child to be living in.”

Medical findings detailed the extent of the neglect Joycelynn endured before her death. Beyond a severe, prolonged lice infestation, she suffered from anemia that prosecutors said “took its toll” on her heart and organs, and her teeth were described as black and rotted after going roughly 10 months without medical care. Investigators also found Clonidine, an unprescribed blood pressure medication, in her system, which District Attorney Brett Eby said was allegedly used to silence her cries of pain. The sheriff’s office ruled her death a homicide due to “acute and chronic neglect.”

The sentencing has now sparked a push for tougher state legislation

Both parents received 16 months to four years in prison, the maximum currently allowed for criminally negligent homicide of a child under New York law. The judge told Matthew Dylewski during sentencing, “You will have to live with this loss for the rest of your life. This was completely preventable, and it’s unconscionable.” The couple’s four other children are now living with relatives, and a protective order bars the parents from contact with them.

An upstate New York couple has been sentenced to up to four years in prison after their three-year-old daughter, Joycelynn Ann Dylewski, died from severe anemia caused by a massive lice infestation and horrific living conditions inside their condemned, garbage-filled apartment. pic.twitter.com/MLQjIUffh4 — Wright (@Jerry_Wright0) June 25, 2026

In response, Senator Jim Tedisco, Assemblyman Matt Simpson, and District Attorney Eby are calling for new legislation known as Joycelynn’s Law, which would raise the maximum penalty for criminally negligent homicide of a child from 1 and 1/3 to 4 years up to 20 years to life. According to a statement from the New York State Senate, the proposal would reclassify the offense from a Class E felony to a Class A felony. Tedisco said Joycelynn “deserved a happy childhood and to grow up and reach her full potential in a loving home,” calling what she endured “sickening and unimaginable.”

Assemblyman Simpson said the case reveals a gap in the law that does not reflect the severity of what occurred, arguing that raising the maximum penalty would send a clearer message to those who fail to protect a child in their care. Other New York legislative fights have drawn attention in recent weeks as well, including a push within state Democratic politics over how far the party should shift on policy. District Attorney Eby, who prosecuted the Dylewski case, said that while no sentence can undo the tragedy, strengthening the penalty is a necessary step toward accountability.

Amid broader debate this year over how aggressively state and federal officials pursue legislative priorities, including unrelated fights over federal contracting oversight, supporters of Joycelynn’s Law say the bill is intended to close a specific gap rather than serve as a broader statement on sentencing policy. The bill has not yet been scheduled for a vote in the New York State Legislature.

Joycelynn’s Law remains in the proposal stage as of this week, with its sponsors continuing to push for a floor vote in Albany.

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