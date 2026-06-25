Letitia James appears to be frustrated with Zohran Mamdani. She thinks the NYC mayor is ‘blowing up’ the Democratic Party

New York Attorney General Letitia James is voicing significant concern regarding the political strategy of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, specifically targeting his recent string of endorsements for democratic socialist candidates in statewide races, The Hill reported. Following Mamdani’s victory last November, the mayor has actively supported several challengers who successfully ousted established incumbents in recent primary contests.

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This push for a shift within the party is creating friction among top Democratic leadership, with James suggesting that these tactics are detrimental to the long-term stability of the Democratic Party. The tension centers on the recent success of Mamdani-backed candidates, including Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, who both secured victories in House races against sitting incumbents. Additionally, the mayor saw wins in two state Senate races and four Assembly contests.

James argues that these candidates lack the necessary connection to the diverse districts they seek to represent. “Some of the candidates that he has supported are individuals who do not understand the politics of New York City, the cultural differences from district to district, who have not been part of the history and the struggle of some of these districts, and are relatively new to the body politic,” James said. She further noted that these individuals often struggle to grasp the nuanced realities of race and class that define the local political landscape.

This approach has led to frustration that extends beyond James

According to the Attorney General, other political colleagues have expressed that they are “disappointed” in Mamdani’s efforts to fundamentally change the direction of the party. James drew a stark comparison between the mayor’s current strategy and the tactics seen on the other side of the aisle. “All of us are a little frustrated with the Democratic Party. But you don’t blow it up. That’s what MAGA has done,” James said.

Despite the internal disagreement, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries maintains a more tempered outlook regarding the potential impact of these primary results on the broader Democratic brand. When asked if the party was drifting too far to the left, Jeffries dismissed the notion that these local races would translate into a national liability.

Letitia James faults Mamdani for ‘blowing up’ Democratic Partyhttps://t.co/vYfuS3NJe7 — The Hill (@thehill) June 24, 2026

He pointed to the working relationship between the White House and the mayor as a point of interest. “No, Donald Trump has a working relationship with the mayor of the city of New York, and he’s made that publicly and explicitly clear to America not once but twice in the Oval Office,” Jeffries said.

The dynamic between President Trump and Mayor Mamdani remains complex. Despite the president using social media to rail against the recent primary outcomes, declaring that “America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country!!!” on Wednesday morning, the two have shared surprisingly cordial interactions in the past. President Trump and Mamdani met at the White House in February and November, where they were photographed shaking hands and smiling. This is a notable shift from the campaign trail, where the president had previously labeled the mayor a “100% Communist Lunatic.”

Jeffries acknowledged that he and the mayor do not share the same vision for every race. “The mayor and I agree to strongly disagree about some of his endorsements, and he’s got work to do in terms of the conversations that he’s going to have with members of Congress moving forward,” Jeffries explained.

Jeffries also touched upon the failure of external groups to influence the primary in the district of Representative Mike Lawler. He noted that Republicans spent millions in an attempt to pick Lawler’s opponent, yet that effort was unsuccessful. He expressed confidence that Lawler will be defeated in November, regardless of the internal party debates.

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