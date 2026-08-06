‘The Mummy’ poster ads got banned from London Underground over ‘distressing imagery’

The U.K. Advertising Standards Authority has officially banned outdoor posters for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy from the London Underground and other public spaces, Variety reported. This ruling, published August 5, follows an investigation into complaints about the marketing campaign for the film, which hit U.K. theaters on April 17. While the regulator took issue with the posters, it actually cleared companion TV and streaming spots for the same movie.

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The ASA investigated four separate issues after receiving 30 complaints from people who felt the ads were distressing for both children and adults. The posters in question featured a close-up of a mummified female figure. She had grey, ashen skin, cracked lips, and one eye swollen shut, all wrapped in shroud-like material covered in hieroglyphic symbols.

The ASA concluded that the specific features of this figure gave “a realistic impression of a dead child” and that the wrapping added to that uncomfortable vibe. Because these posters were displayed in untargeted locations, including the London Underground and a site visible from a children’s nursery, the regulator decided they were likely to distress young children. They ruled the ads unsuitable for outdoor display, finding them in breach of CAP Code rules 1.3 and 4.2.

Warner Bros. Entertainment U.K. Ltd. had a different take on the situation

They argued that the figure’s neutral expression and open eye were deliberate choices to reduce distress. The studio also pointed out their own outdoor buying policy, which keeps horror titles at least 100 meters away from schools. They noted that this standard doesn’t currently extend to nurseries. Regardless of their defense, the ASA ordered that the poster ads “must not appear in the form complained of” and told the studio to keep future marketing that could frighten kids away from areas where they are likely to see it.

'The Mummy' Poster Ads Banned From London Underground After Advertising Watchdog Cites 'Distressing' Imagery https://t.co/75C2IFQHoJ — Variety (@Variety) August 5, 2026

It’s worth noting that the regulator rejected a separate complaint suggesting the posters trivialized child loss or global conflicts. They felt the text identifying the image as a film promotion provided enough context, even if some people found the content distasteful.

On the flip side, the TV and streaming ads were given the green light. These ads depicted a family receiving a call about a daughter who had been missing for eight years, featuring the father questioning why she was inside a 3000-year-old sarcophagus. With the on-screen text “Some Things Are Meant to Stay Buried,” these spots ran with a scheduling restriction of 7:30 PM. The ASA found these ads were unlikely to cause serious distress and that the scheduling was sufficient to limit exposure to younger viewers.

Clearcast provided data showing an average children’s index of 31 for the TV placements, which is well below the industry baseline of 100. This data suggests that the actual child audience for those spots was quite low. Since the regulators felt the restrictions were appropriate, no further action was required for the TV and streaming portions of the campaign.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy ended up grossing $2.9 million during its time in U.K. cinemas.

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