Brad Pitt makes new legal move in Château Miraval case after Angelina Jolie’s ‘financial independence’ claims

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s years-long legal battle over Château Miraval has taken another turn. Although the former couple finalized their divorce, the dispute over their French winery continues to grow. A new court filing has now pulled their finances back into the spotlight.

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The latest development centers on Pitt’s request for financial records that he claims are important to the ongoing lawsuit, UNILAD reported. His legal team argues the documents are relevant because of claims Jolie previously made about wanting financial independence after their split.

At the same time, Jolie’s attorneys have pushed back strongly. They argue Pitt’s legal team has misrepresented her earlier statements and say her comments were never meant to suggest she was facing financial hardship.

It all comes down to what ‘financial independence’ really meant

Brad Pitt filed a new petition on July 31 against Angelina Jolie. It marks the latest legal move in a dispute that has continued since the former couple separated in 2016.

The French winery Château Miraval, owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is under threat due to massive wildfires in southeastern France.

The Château Miraval winery is located in the village of Correns in southeastern France, where a massive wildfire is currently burning. pic.twitter.com/WbZ0cZdURR — Alexej Shelikhovskij (@shelikhovskij) August 1, 2026

Pitt and Jolie began dating after meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005. They purchased the Château Miraval estate in Provence in 2012 and married there in 2014. Two years later, Jolie filed for divorce. While the divorce has since been settled, the disagreement over the winery remains unresolved.

The fallout from Pitt and Jolie’s split has extended well beyond the courtroom over the years. Four of Brad Pitt’s children have also distanced themselves from his surname, with Maddox reportedly making the move the most official.

Pitt’s attorneys claim Jolie has provided income records for 2020 and 2021. However, they allege she has refused to produce similar documents covering 2017 through 2019.

The filing also points back to the original 2022 lawsuit. Pitt argued the former couple had agreed neither could sell their share of Château Miraval without the other’s approval. Jolie later sold her stake to Tenute del Mondo. Her legal team has denied that such an agreement existed.

Pitt’s latest filing also references Jolie’s earlier statements that she sought “financial independence from her ex-husband” and had “put her career on hold” after their 2016 split. His attorneys argue those claims make her earlier financial records relevant to the case.

Jolie’s lawyers disagree. They called Pitt’s argument “a made-up theory.” They said his filing leaves out important context by focusing only on selected words from her previous statements.

According to her legal team, Jolie’s comments referred only to separating her finances from Pitt after their divorce. They argue she never claimed she was in financial distress. Instead, they say she wanted to untangle her financial life from her former husband. Her attorneys believe that distinction is central to the case.

The Château Miraval dispute is expected to head to court in August 2027. The representatives for Angelina Jolie were contacted for comment.

While the Château Miraval dispute is still far from over, public interest in Pitt and Jolie has continued to extend beyond the courtroom. Angelina Jolie opened up about life after her divorce, revealing that she hadn’t dated since separating from Pitt nearly a decade ago and only recently felt ready to embrace a new chapter.

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