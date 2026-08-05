George R.R. Martin broke his silence with a deeply personal blog post that might finally convince fans to stop waiting for his next book

George R.R. Martin has ended a six-month hiatus from his personal blog with a new post addressing the personal toll of the past year. The entry, titled “Better Late Than Never,” was published. As detailed by BroBible, Martin wrote the post himself rather than having a member of his staff handle it, as has often been the case in recent years.

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Martin did not mention the status of The Winds of Winter or offer any progress updates on his various spinoff projects. Instead, he wrote about the exhaustion of getting older and the grief of losing people close to him, saying “I have lost friends. Battled sadness and depression.”

The last book in the main series, A Dance with Dragons, was released on July 12, 2011. As of his most recent direct comments on the manuscript in November 2023, Martin said he had not made substantial progress on it since 2022, with roughly 1,100 manuscript pages finished at that time.

Martin’s attention has clearly shifted toward his other projects

Martin’s blog post highlighted the recent success of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which received nine Emmy nominations, including one for Best Drama. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Monday, September 14, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, and production on the show’s second season is wrapping up, keeping it on track for a Spring 2027 release. Other viral moments have circulated online this week too, including a bartender’s viral moment that drew a similar wave of reactions from commenters.

George R. R. Martin, author of the wildly popular “Game of Thrones” book series, shares that he’s pulled back from updating fans via his blog as he “battled sadness and depression.” https://t.co/TOGNesEeHp — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 5, 2026

Some readers on social media have said the update has shifted how they view the long wait for the sixth novel, with several suggesting fans should appreciate what Martin has already published rather than continue pushing for a conclusion. Others online have pointed to the timeline of his other projects as evidence of where his focus currently lies.

Martin noted that future posts on his blog are likely to be shorter as he works through a backlog of things he has been unable to address. He has also been traveling recently, attending the world premiere of the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms adaptation in Berlin and a stage production of Game of Thrones: The Mad King put on by the Royal Shakespeare Company. A separate pricing dispute also picked up traction online around the same time this week.

Martin has not provided an updated timeline for the release of The Winds of Winter.

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