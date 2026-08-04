Nicki Minaj launched a $10 monthly subscription for exclusive X posts: What happened to the billionaire Barbie?

Nicki Minaj is now charging her fans a monthly fee to see extra posts on X. The 43-year-old rapper announced the new subscription over the weekend, offering paid followers content that regular followers will not see.

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The move quickly caused a mixed reaction online. Some fans welcomed the idea, while others questioned why the offer was being made at all.

The subscription launch also comes while Minaj is dealing with a lawsuit involving about $275,000 in disputed concert costs.

Fans react to the new $10 subscription plan

Minaj shared the news directly on X, writing, “You can now subscribe to my X account.” The post gave fans access to a paid tier that promises more personal content than her regular posts. The launch adds to her frequent activity on the platform, where she often posts directly to fans and shares her views.

I finally did it.



You can now subscribe to my X account.



It’s for ppl who wanna have fun, think deeper, grow, learn, laugh, cry, cuss ppl out, look cute sometimes, be yourself at all times…

elevate, levitate, meditate.



Exclusive Spaces & Content 🎀



Welcome Aboard 🔑 pic.twitter.com/e3W7j4Eqc9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 1, 2026

She described what subscribers could expect, saying the space would let fans “have fun, think deeper, grow, learn, laugh, cry” and, at times, watch her “cuss ppl out.” She also told followers to “elevate, levitate, meditate” while staying true to themselves. The announcement split her fan base, known as the Barbz. Some fans were excited about the offer. One fan wrote, “Can’t wait for all the exclusive content.”

Other fans and critics questioned the need for the subscription, given Minaj’s wealth and success in the music industry. One critic said, “here she goes begging for money again so she can pay for her legal disputes.”

The reaction spread across X, with many users posting jokes, reaction clips, and comments about the subscription plan. According to The Nerd Stash, some fans said $10 was a fair price for loyal supporters who already follow Minaj closely. Others said she was now charging for the kind of content she used to post for free, and questioned whether the subscription would offer enough new material to be worth the cost.

The company suing Nicki Minaj over an alleged unpaid debt of more than $275,000 reveals in new court documents that a large portion of the bill came from the large food ordered by Nicki at a luxury hotel that was never paid for.



TMZ literally described

Nicki as someone who… pic.twitter.com/HzCxLtdT8f — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) July 29, 2026

The subscription announcement came at the same time Minaj is facing a lawsuit over unpaid concert-related expenses, according to a report by TMZ. The company 24/7 Productions says it paid about $255,000 and provided services connected to Minaj’s 2023 Jingle Ball performance and the release of her album Pink Friday 2. The company claims that additional costs bring the total amount owed to about $275,000.

Minaj has denied personal responsibility for the debt. Her legal team says the agreement in question was made with Pink Friday Productions LLC, not with Minaj as an individual. She is asking the court to remove her from the case and to have her legal costs repaid. The lawsuit comes during a period when Minaj has also drawn attention for her public appearances tied to political events, which have kept her active in the news beyond her music career.

There is no confirmed link between the new subscription service and the ongoing lawsuit. However, the timing of the $10 offer during the legal dispute drew attention from critics online, who questioned the decision publicly.

Minaj has promised paying subscribers more personal posts, including moments of humor, reflection, and occasional callouts of other people. Fans who do not subscribe will only be able to view the public reaction to that content from outside the paywall.

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