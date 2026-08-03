British trip-hop Massive Attack duo have been barred from entering Singapore again. And it’s after they unfurled this flag during their concert

The British trip-hop duo Massive Attack has been permanently barred from entering Singapore following a concert where they displayed a Palestinian flag. This decision follows a joint statement issued by the Singapore Police Force and the Infocomm Media Development Authority. The incident occurred during the band’s performance at The Star Theatre on July 29, where members of the group unfurled the flag and shouted “Free Palestine” while the crowd chanted along, Variety reported.

Recommended Videos

Singapore maintains a very firm stance regarding the public display of foreign flags and emblems. Authorities frame these strict regulations as vital measures to protect the nation’s racial and religious harmony.

The official statement from the government emphasized that they take a serious view of acts that could potentially harm this balance. They also urged the public and visitors to refrain from importing foreign politics into the country. The official statement noted, “The peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must not let external events affect our society.”

Following the concert, police launched an investigation into the two band members for their actions

This investigation was conducted in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers. As a result, the authorities administered stern warnings to both men for offenses under Section 3 of the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949 and Section 16 of the Public Order Act. The joint statement confirmed the outcome, stating, “Both men will also be banned from re-entering Singapore.”

Singapore has barred two members of the British rock band Massive Attack from entering the country after they raised the Palestinian flag and one of them chanted “Free Palestine” during a concert. pic.twitter.com/twxtXZFmQz — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) August 1, 2026

The Infocomm Media Development Authority is currently looking into a potential breach of several license conditions. One of these conditions specifically bars performers from displaying flags tied to any cause. The regulator has already made it clear that it will not approve any future applications for the band to perform in Singapore, given the entry ban that is now in place. While the authorities did not explicitly name the two men in their statement, the touring lineup of Massive Attack consists of founding members Robert “3D” Del Naja and Grant “Daddy G” Marshall.

This situation highlights the serious consequences that can arise when artists engage in political displays in regions with strict public order laws. It is a tough outcome for the band, especially considering their history of vocal support for various causes. Robert “3D” Del Naja has been particularly active in this regard, having been arrested earlier this year during a demonstration in London tied to Palestine Action.

The concert at The Star Theatre was the only scheduled date for the band in Singapore on their current tour. Video footage of the flag display and the audience participating in the chants has circulated widely online since the event. The event organizer had acknowledged the licensing conditions prior to the show, but the display still took place.

Authorities are expected to conclude their inquiry into the license breaches soon.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy