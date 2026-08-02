AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani have a combined $8 million net worth, but they’re still asking guests to fund their wedding

AnnaLynne McCord and her fiancé, Danny Cipriani, have set up an online registry asking wedding guests to help pay for their upcoming celebration. The couple has a combined net worth of $8 million, according to Page Six.

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McCord, 39, known for her role in 90210, and Cipriani, 38, a former rugby star, will marry on October 22 in Los Angeles. They created a Honeyfund website where guests can contribute money toward the wedding and honeymoon.

The registry asks donors to cover specific costs, including a $100 marriage license, a $1,000 rehearsal dinner contribution and $1,200 for wedding flowers. Guests can also give any amount between $10 and $5,000 through a separate donation link on the site.

The couple’s registry message asks guests to help pay for their big day

The registry includes a direct appeal to guests. It reads, “Gift any amount, contribute to our journey! Help us create our dream wedding and honeymoon experience with any amount of donation.”

Danny Cipriani and fiancee Annalynne McCord ask wedding guests to pay for their big day as they launch 'tacky and distasteful' crowdfunding page https://t.co/brj4AcUnTg — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 27, 2026

Other listed items on the Honeyfund page include reception music, reception catering, reception beverages and wedding photography. Some of the pricier requests, such as a $600 contribution toward venue construction, are set up so multiple guests can chip in together. Wedding guest lists and invitations don’t always go as planned; one bride recently learned she’d only been invited to the rehearsal dinner after already booking a hotel and buying a gift.

Cipriani proposed to McCord on Christmas Day in 2025 at their home in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones. McCord described her reaction in an interview with People. “I cried for 10 minutes straight,” she said.

She also recalled the moment she accepted his proposal. “At some point, I realized I had to answer. I said, ‘Yes, but I can’t even speak,’ and he replied, ‘That’s OK, it’s actually a good sign that you are quiet for once.’ Then, we’re all laughing,” McCord told People.

Before Cipriani proposed, McCord had considered proposing to him herself. She said she brought up the idea with her sisters, who did not support it. “It occurred to me that I should just propose to him, and I told my sisters. Both really questioned this choice, and they strongly discouraged it,” McCord said.

90210 star under fire for crowdfunding her wedding! AnnaLynne McCord is asking people to help pay for her marriage license to Rugby star Danny Cipriani. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7vLAZTliaR — Zack Peter (@zackpeter) July 31, 2026

McCord also told Cipriani about her plan before he proposed to her. “I decided to tell him that was my plan, but then the look on his face convinced me not to, and he fessed up and told me he had plans to propose to me on our upcoming trip to Cambodia,” she said. Wedding planning can bring its own surprises even after the big day is booked, as one bride found when her venue swapped her decor without warning.

McCord and Cipriani first met on the dating app Raya and dated on and off for several years before splitting in 2020. They reconnected in 2024 and made their relationship public that April, when Cipriani posted photos of the two of them on Instagram. He captioned the post, “My Miracle… Loving you is the easiest thing in the world ❤️🥰🌟✨😍.”

McCord responded to the post in the comments. “Heyyyy!! That’s my line!!! 🙂 I can’t believe… it’s YOU. Thank you for showing up as you do in life. Thank you for choosing to walk through the fire,” she wrote.

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