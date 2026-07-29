Netflix just released teaser trailer for thriller series ‘Below,’ and it has Josh Hartnett battling a mysterious sea monster

Netflix just dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming thriller series Below, as reported by Variety. The footage gives us a glimpse into a small seaside town facing a terrifying threat from a mysterious sea creature.

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The series is set to have its world premiere as part of the Primetime program at TIFF 2026 on September 10, 2026. After that, you can catch the full six-episode run when it debuts on Netflix on October 8, 2026. This is a pretty tight window between the festival premiere and the streaming launch, which is always nice for fans eager to dive into a new show.

The official description of the series says, “Calvin Penney (Hartnett) is a big‑hearted but stubborn fisherman living in a small Newfoundland town, who’s still haunted by his father’s mysterious death from decades ago. When an unidentified sea creature begins terrorizing his hometown, Calvin must fight to hold his close-knit community together. Determined to keep his son Wade (Heaton) and the rest of his family safe, he teams up with a visiting marine researcher (Davis) to confront the creature and reveal the island’s buried secrets before it’s too late.”

Josh Hartnett leads the cast as Calvin Penney

Hartnett is joined by a solid ensemble cast including Charlie Heaton, Mackenzie Davis, Ruby Stokes, Kaleb Horn, Rohan Campbell, and Willow Kean. Seeing Hartnett back in a thriller series is definitely a highlight, as he previously starred in projects like Penny Dreadful, Die Hart, and Paradise Lost. He is also taking on extra responsibility for this project by serving as an executive producer alongside his starring role.

The show comes from creator, showrunner, and executive producer Jesse McKeown. The behind-the-scenes team is also stacked, with Jessica Rhoades executive producing via Pacesetter. Other executive producers include Chris Hatcher, Jamie Childs, Louise Sutton, and Sharon Hall. The production team chose to film on location in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada.

We first heard about this project when it was originally announced in February 2025. Hartnett joined the series shortly after that initial news broke.

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