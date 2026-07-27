Benedict Cumberbatch calls Paramount-Warner deal ‘a TV and cinema calamity’ and urges to block the $111 billion merger

Benedict Cumberbatch, Alan Cumming, and Benedict Wong are pushing for the government to step in and block the massive $111 billion merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. The actors have teamed up to warn that the deal represents a TV and cinema calamity that could have lasting negative effects on the British screen industry.

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In a recent op-ed in The Guardian, the trio directed their message toward Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy. They urged her to intervene in the takeover to protect the future of local television and film production. Nandy has already informed the UK Parliament that she is minded to intervene, but she hasn’t made a final decision on whether a full public interest investigation is necessary. A final conclusion from her office is expected when Parliament returns from its summer break in September.

The actors expressed deep concern regarding the potential impact on the livelihoods of thousands of workers across the UK. Beyond the economic fallout, they are worried about the sheer concentration of news media that would occur if the deal goes through.

A combined entity would control 5 News, CNN International, and CBS News

As the actors noted in their writing, “One owner controlling this much of the news, and the truth, endangers the public in a way no ordinary consolidation does.” They also pointed to reports that the chief executive of Paramount allegedly told President Donald Trump that he would make “sweeping changes” to CNN if the deal is finalized. They argued that when a buyer makes these kinds of editorial promises to a politician, the secretary of state is obligated to ask serious questions before the merger moves forward.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong & Alan Cumming have written an op-ed together, asking for the UK Government to block the Warner Bros/Paramount merger.



“A TV and cinema calamity could be disastrous for what you watch and what you know. Act now to stop that.”



🔗:… pic.twitter.com/zXpY0Kd56Z — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 27, 2026

The actors emphasized that if the government does not act, the industry will be left without the ability to defend its culture from this level of corporate consolidation. They explicitly stated, “We must not push the public’s interest aside; we must stand up for it and block this merger.”

Paramount has declined to comment on the op-ed. However, a spokesperson pointed to an open letter from CEO David Ellison written in February. In that letter, he committed to investing in content, maintaining theatrical windows, and preserving the HBO brand.

The timing of this debate is interesting because WarnerMount recently secured regulatory clearance in the European Union. Despite that, the deal is currently on ice until June 2027, or until various lawsuits from state attorneys general and the Writers Guild of America are resolved.

While the pause makes the UK decision feel slightly less urgent regarding the original September 30 closure deadline, it remains a critical moment for policy. Because the UK merger control regime is non-suspensory, the deal could technically close without British clearance, though Ellison has stated he intends to respect the local process.

Alan Cumming has been very active on this front. Earlier this month, he appeared in a video for a coalition called Block the Merger UK, encouraging people to reach out to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport or the regulator Ofcom. It is clear that these actors are determined to make their voices heard, and they believe the decision made by Nandy could end up being one of the most important moves any culture secretary has made for the British media landscape in a generation.

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