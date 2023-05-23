Is HBO Max and Max the Same Thing?

Image: HBO

Are you wondering if HBO Max and Max are the same thing? As of May 23, 2023, HBO Max has been rebranded as Max. However, there is a lack of information regarding the implications of this change. It is unclear whether the platform’s features and content will remain the same, if there will be any alterations to billing, or if a new app needs to be downloaded. To clarify, here is a comprehensive guide on transitioning from HBO Max to Max.

What Happened to HBO Max?

HBO now offers a broader range of content, including Max Originals, DC Universe, and other original series, in addition to its HBO programming. Because of this, the company has removed its branding to unify the content it owns across various platforms and companies it has acquired since its establishment in 1972 as Home Box Office. The ultimate aim is to simplify the streaming process for you.

How is Max Different From HBO Max?

There’s no real difference between Max and HBO Max. You’ll have access to all the same content, such as HBO’s series and movies, Max Originals, select titles from Warner Bros., DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Turner Library, Looney Tunes, and Adult Swim, among many others. You can also find popular reality shows from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Magnolia Network, Discovery, and more.

Here are new features found in Max:

Improved recommendations

Better performance

Easier sign-in and use process

Adult profiles with PIN

New Genres and Hubs

Are There Any Billing Changes with Max?

If you have subscribed to HBO Max either through HBOMax.com or an app store, rest assured that your subscription price will remain the same for the time being. The prices for the Max plan will continue to mirror those of HBO Max:

With Ads: $9.99/month or $99.99/year (16% savings)

$9.99/month or $99.99/year (16% savings) Ad-Free: $15.99/month or $149.99/year (over 20% savings)

However, HBO has introduced a new Ultimate Ad-Free plan.

Ultimate Ad-Free: $19.99/month or $199.99/year (over 16% savings)

No matter what plan you have, the upcoming charge for your subscription will appear on your bank statement as Max instead of HBO Max.

Do I Need to Download a New App for Max?

If you already have the HBO Max app installed on your TV, streaming device, or gaming console, there’s no need to download a new app for Max. Instead, simply update your HBO Max app, which will automatically change to Max. However, the Max app is exclusively available to subscribers in the United States using Supported Devices. HBO aims to make the Max streaming service available worldwide later.

