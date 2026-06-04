A$AP Rocky says he can beat Zohran Mamdani in a rap battle and at the 2029 NYC mayoral election: ‘I’m already coming for his spot’

A$AP Rocky is officially setting his sights on the highest office in New York City, and he is not shy about his intentions to challenge the current mayor, Zohran Mamdani, in the 2029 election. The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, made his bold political aspirations clear during a recent interview for his Vibe cover story, which was released on June 2, Billboard reported. It is a massive move for the Harlem native, who seems convinced that his future lies in City Hall rather than just on the music charts.

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The conversation took a turn toward politics when the interviewer brought up the idea of a potential rap battle between the hip-hop icon and the mayor. Rocky seemed genuinely surprised by the prospect of such a matchup. “Mamdani wanna rap battle me?” Rocky said incredulously. “No way he called me out.” He quickly dismissed the idea that the mayor could hold his own against him on the microphone. “Mamdani ain’t f—ing with me,” Rocky declared.

“Listen, I’m already coming for his spot, ’cause I’m about to be Mayor Mayers in like four years,” Rocky stated. He expressed a serious desire to pivot his career toward public service, emphasizing that he has a genuine interest in the well-being of his hometown. “If he wanna battle we can do that, if he wanna have a little debate, we can do that, too,” Rocky added. “I’m here to do something, humanitarian work for the city that I’m from. All bulls— aside, I’m really gonna run for mayor. Watch this s—.”

A$AP Rocky views the potential role of mayor as a legitimate platform for change

The current mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has already responded to the challenge with a bit of humor and a clear acknowledgment of Rocky’s lyrical prowess. Jeremy Edwards, the mayor’s deputy press secretary, provided a statement regarding the situation. “Mayor Mamdani is well aware that he would lose a rap battle to Lord Flacko. That said, the mayor welcomes any opportunity to collaborate with his fellow Knicks fan to make NYC more affordable so every New Yorker can always strive and prosper.”

Mamdani is a unique figure in city politics, having won his seat this past November. He is widely recognized as the most progressive mayor in the history of New York City. His background is also quite interesting, as he is likely the first person to hold the office after having a career that involved recording his own rap music.

.@asaprocky tells VIBE that he has no fear of taking on @nycmayor @zohrankmamdani, whether it's on the debate stage or in a rap battle 🎤



"Mamdani ain't fucking with me." pic.twitter.com/zKyCEpVXdb — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) June 2, 2026

During his campaign last year, voters and supporters took a deep dive into his history and discovered an EP from 2016 titled Sidda Mukyaalo, which he recorded with a collaborator named Hab under the stage name Young Cardamom. This shared history with music makes the prospect of a rap battle between the two men feel particularly ironic.

Rocky has been vocal about his political interests for quite some time now. In an interview with Esquire back in January, he discussed his desire to address the many issues facing the city and his belief that he could be a strong representative for his constituents.

“There are a lot of political affairs that need to be addressed, changes that need to be made,” he explained. “I think that I would really do well because I’m a guy that’s for the people … [in] 2029, vote for Mayor Mayers. Vote for Rocky.” He seems to be positioning himself as a candidate who understands the needs of the average New Yorker, which is a strong foundation for any mayoral run.

This shift toward politics comes at a busy time for the artist. Rocky recently released his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb, in January. The project saw significant success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It is impressive to see an artist at the top of his game in the music industry transition his energy toward such an ambitious goal as city governance. Whether or not he can actually secure the votes in 2029 remains to be seen, but he is certainly generating plenty of conversation.

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