‘The Sopranos’ creator David Chase talks about making a project on Italian-Americans moving to Italy: ‘Things in our country are questionable’

David Chase is currently exploring a new creative direction that would follow Italian Americans as they relocate to Italy. The creator of The Sopranos shared his interest in this potential project while speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival on Wednesday, Variety reported. He envisions a narrative centered on four individuals who decide to return to the old country, focusing on the unexpected challenges and discoveries they encounter upon arrival.

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Chase noted that many Americans are purchasing property in abandoned Italian towns. He pointed out that Lorraine Bracco, who played Dr. Jennifer Melfi in The Sopranos, successfully secured a home in Italy for a very low price. According to Chase, the motivation for this migration is clear. He said, “But they sell these houses in these abandoned towns, and a lot of … all kinds of Americans are buying these houses and moving there because things in our country are questionable.”

This project would definitely be a departure from the gritty New Jersey landscape he is known for, but it feels like a natural evolution for his storytelling style. He described his vision by saying, “I’d like to do a story about that, about four people, Italian Americans, going back to the old country, and what surprises they have in store for them.”

Beyond this new idea, Chase is also looking to reunite with some familiar faces from his past work

Chase expressed a strong desire to collaborate again with John Magaro, Jack Huston, Will Brill, and Bella Heathcote. These actors previously worked with him on the 2012 film Not Fade Away, which followed a group of friends forming a rock band in 1960s suburban New Jersey. It sounds like the feeling is mutual among the cast. Chase mentioned, “They all want to make another movie together, and I would too, not about the same subject but with them. I would like to do that.”

'The Sopranos' creator David Chase on the state of Hollywood: “For whatever reason we’re going back to greed and fear. I think that’s just the natural state of things.” https://t.co/yTPN47seEl — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 9, 2026

While he develops these ideas, Chase remains busy with other significant work. It was announced last year that he is teaming up with HBO once again for a series titled Project: MKUltra. This upcoming project is based on the book Project Mind Control: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA, and the Tragedy of MKUltra by John Lisle.

The series will dive into the life of Sidney Gottlieb, a real-life chemist and spymaster who was often referred to as the Black Sorcerer. Gottlieb is widely credited as the unwitting godfather of the LSD counterculture, and a series focused on his operations would most likely make for an intense watch.

It is clear that whether he is looking at the history of the CIA or the modern migration of Italian Americans, Chase is keeping his focus on stories that feel both personal and significant.

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