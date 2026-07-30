BTS skips the Grammys as its own No. 1 hit may not qualify for the new K-pop category

Global K-pop sensation BTS has announced that they will not submit their music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The decision comes after the Recording Academy introduced new category rules that the group believes divide music by language and region instead of artistic value.

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The seven members, RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jin and J-Hope shared the same statement on their individual Instagram accounts on Wednesday. Their message quickly sparked discussion among fans as the group explained why it chose to step away from this year’s Grammy race.

The decision is especially notable because BTS was widely expected to receive nominations at the 69th Grammy Awards. Their latest album Arirang has become one of the year’s biggest commercial successes. Its lead single Swim also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

BTS clearly had something to say about the new Grammy rules

In their statement, BTS explained why they would not enter this year’s awards. “We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year,” the group wrote. They added that they hope music “can be heard and loved for what it is,” rather than divided by region or language. The statement was posted across all seven members’ Instagram accounts.

BTS will not submit any music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The group announced their decision today via a shared statement across their individual social media accounts.⁠

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"We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year," the members wrote.… pic.twitter.com/JFq0lqLP3M — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) July 29, 2026

The announcement followed the Recording Academy’s introduction of five new Grammy categories last month, including Best Asian Pop Music Performance. The category was introduced as part of an effort to improve inclusivity, but its eligibility requirements have drawn attention following BTS’ decision.

According to the Grammy rulebook, recordings submitted for the new award “must feature meaningful use of one or more Asian languages.” It further states that an Asian language should play “a significant role” in bilingual or multilingual songs so the recording is identifiable with that language.

Although BTS has released many songs in Korean, Swim is predominantly sung in English. Under the current eligibility rules, the song may not qualify for Best Asian Pop Music Performance despite becoming a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit in the United States.

BTS debuted in 2013 and became the first K-pop act to earn a Grammy nomination. The group has received five Grammy nominations but has yet to win an award, making its decision to skip Grammy consideration one of the highest-profile responses to the Recording Academy’s newly introduced language-based categories.

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