Ariana Grande had unreleased songs and recording session footage leaked. Now she has filed lawsuit against a group of unnamed John Does

Ariana Grande has taken legal action against a group of anonymous hackers after a series of security breaches resulted in the leak of her unreleased music and private recording session footage, Variety reported. The lawsuit, filed on Monday in Los Angeles, targets several unnamed John Does accused of utilizing phishing scams and hacking schemes to obtain content that was never intended for public release.

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The legal documents outline a concerning pattern where these hackers targeted the personal digital accounts of photographers and producers who have worked closely with the singer. By breaching these professional connections, the hackers reportedly managed to sell the stolen data and content for significant sums of money.

Grande is aiming to stop this cycle by using the courts to uncover the identities of these currently unknown and unscrupulous individuals in order to hold them accountable for their invasive and reprehensible conduct. The suit emphasizes that it is imperative to Ms. Grande to ensure, on behalf of herself and others, that such conduct is deterred to the fullest extent possible.

The scope of these breaches is quite extensive

The lawsuit notes that hundreds of leaks have occurred since the singer made her music debut in 2011. The timeline provided in the filing highlights how these hackers have evolved their tactics over the years. In 2019, they reportedly acquired the login credentials for a Dropbox account belonging to a photographer who had worked with Grande.

Ariana Grande has filed a lawsuit against anonymous hackers, claiming that they gained backdoor access to devices that led to the leak of unreleased songs and footage from recording sessions and music videos.



Grande is suing unnamed John Does to “uncover the identities of these… pic.twitter.com/Uh7SXaPULf — Variety (@Variety) July 28, 2026

The following year, the defendants reportedly hacked into the mobile device of a producer who had collaborated with her, gaining access to unreleased masters, demos, and footage from recording sessions. The activity did not stop there, as the frequency and scale of these thefts continued to escalate. In 2023 alone, hackers obtained access to 45 of her unreleased songs and leaked them to the public.

The tactics have also become increasingly sophisticated, with the suit claiming that in 2024, hackers created a Gmail account and domain name impersonating a photographer. They used this fake persona to trick a digital technician into sending them unreleased photos that belonged to Grande.

A representative for Grande did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment regarding the ongoing litigation.

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