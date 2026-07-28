Sean Astin had to sell his house amid Peter Jackson’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy era due to low pay: ‘I negotiated such a small amount’

Sean Astin had to sell his house during the height of his fame in The Lord of the Rings trilogy because he negotiated such a small salary for his role as Samwise Gamgee. Those movies were massive cultural phenomena that hauled in nearly 3 billion dollars at the global box office between 2001 and 2003. You would naturally assume the stars of such a gargantuan project were rolling in cash, but the reality for the cast was far more complicated.

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Astin recently opened up about the experience in an interview with The Guardian, explaining that he just was not ready for the intense level of visibility and access that came with the franchise. He mentioned that there was a major disconnect between the massive amount of attention he was receiving and the actual money in his bank account.

He was very clear about the financial strain, stating, “I was not prepared for that level of visibility and access,” and adding, “And there was a disconnect between the attention that I was getting and how much money we had. It was not a lot of money! In fact, I had to sell my house because I negotiated such a small amount on the trilogy.”

The financial setup was unique because Peter Jackson and his team filmed all three movies back to back

This meant the actors did not have the typical opportunity to renegotiate their contracts after the success of the first film. Elijah Wood, who played Frodo, previously discussed the gamble New Line Cinema took by shooting everything at once. He noted that the studio wanted to keep financial risks low, which led to the ensemble cast receiving what he described as not massive salaries. Wood also pointed out that while the pay was low, the trade-off was signing on for a project that would become a permanent, iconic part of their lives.

'Lord of the Rings' star Sean Astin says he had to sell his house after being underpaid for the trilogy



Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee, says he earned around $250,000 for all three films and received no film residuals pic.twitter.com/ypz2br8v9Y — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 27, 2026

The specific numbers behind these contracts are honestly pretty surprising for such a major production. Astin has shared that he made about 75,000 dollars per movie, which brought his total earnings for the trilogy to roughly 250,000 dollars. Even more surprising is the pay for Orlando Bloom, who played Legolas. Bloom mentioned in a 2019 interview on The Howard Stern Show that he was paid only 175,000 dollars for the entire trilogy.

Astin is now in a much better place, noting that he is very comfortable financially today. However, the prospect of returning to the franchise has brought the topic of fair compensation back to the forefront. The series is currently looking at a big-screen return with projects like The Hunt for Gollum, which is being directed by Andy Serkis, and another film co-written by Stephen Colbert. While it is not yet confirmed if Astin will return to play Samwise again, he has made it clear that he will prioritize his worth if the opportunity arises.

When asked if he would push for better pay in future projects, he said, “G—–n right.”

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