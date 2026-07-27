Courtney Shah, seven time ‘Jeopardy!’ winner, dies at 52

Courtney Shah, a seven-time Jeopardy! champion who gained recognition for her impressive run on the popular game show, died at her home on Tuesday following a battle with brain cancer, Deadline reported. She was 52 years old at the time of her passing. The news was confirmed by Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington, where she served as a faculty member.

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Many fans remember Shah for her remarkable performance on the show back in 2021. Over the course of her seven-game winning streak, she managed to secure a total of $118,558 in winnings. Her knowledge and quick reflexes on the buzzer made her a standout contestant during that period.

She returned to the stage the following year to compete in the Tournament of Champions. While she was eventually eliminated during the quarterfinal round, her presence in such a high-level competition cemented her status as a skilled player.

It is always difficult to lose someone who brought such intelligence and competitive spirit to the public eye

Outside of her television appearances, Shah dedicated her career to education. She taught U.S. and world history at Lower Columbia College. It is clear that her influence extended well beyond the game show podium as she shared her passion for history with her students in the classroom.

Seven-Time 'Jeopardy!' Champion Courtney Shah Dies At 52 https://t.co/3WZ7777XSP — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 26, 2026

The organization behind the show expressed its sympathies following the announcement of her death. A Jeopardy! spokesperson said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Courtney Shah, a seven-time Jeopardy! champion and a formidable Tournament of Champions competitor.” The statement continued, “On behalf of everyone at Jeopardy!, we extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and the many people whose lives she touched.”

Her colleagues and loved ones are planning to honor her memory through a public service. A celebration of her life is scheduled for August 10, at 1:00 PM. The event will take place at the Rose Center for the Arts, located on the campus of Lower Columbia College. This gathering will provide an opportunity for those who knew her to reflect on her contributions both as an educator and as a memorable figure in the world of trivia.

Watching her navigate the categories during her 2021 run was a highlight for many viewers. She handled the pressure of the stage with a level of composure that is rare to see. Her legacy as both a dedicated history teacher and a top-tier Jeopardy! contestant remains secure. If you are looking to remember her, the upcoming service at the Rose Center for the Arts serves as a fitting tribute to a life spent engaging with the world around her.

She leaves behind a record of excellence that will likely be remembered by Jeopardy! fans for a long time to come.

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