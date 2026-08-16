‘Frozen 3’ first look teases wedding bell, and a frozen land more wild and dangerous than ever before

The Disney D23 entertainment showcase on Friday night brought a massive look at the upcoming Frozen 3, Deadline reported. The event, held at the filled Honda Center, gave us our first real glimpse into what comes next for Anna, Elsa, and the rest of the crew.

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The biggest news is that wedding bells are officially on the horizon. Kristen Bell confirmed that Anna is set to marry her mountain man, Kristoff, who is played by Jonathan Groff. It is going to be a highlight of the film to see Elsa by her sister’s side for such a big moment. Idina Menzel also joined the conversation, noting that the world of Frozen has gotten a little bit more mysterious since the last time we visited Arendelle.

The story is going to take these characters very far from their home as they face a new threat. Footage shown during the event featured Anna and Kristoff on their wedding night as they find Elsa on a dock. She is busy studying a mysterious stone that seems to open a portal to a snowy dimension.

Menzel described this location as a frozen land “more wild and dangerous than anything Elsa has ever created”

Once the characters step through this portal, they immediately run into a new character who definitely is not looking to make nice. While the audience did not get a clear look at the character’s face, it appears to be a woman with short, black hair wearing a wicked cape.

'Frozen 3' First Look Teases Wedding Bells & An Icy Villain From A Land "More Wild And Dangerous" Than Ever Before https://t.co/Cqyv56Vw79 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 15, 2026

You can also expect some fantastic new music, as the leading ladies debuted new tracks from the film. Naturally, Olaf is back, and Josh Gad joined Bell and Menzel on stage to sing about the snowman’s one true love, Samantha. It is exactly the kind of fun you would hope for in a Frozen movie.

This project is part of a massive franchise that has already grossed 2.76 billion dollars and secured two Oscar wins. When Disney showed off concept art for the threequel two years ago at D23, filmmaker Jennifer Lee mentioned that there were a lot of questions coming out of Frozen 2 and that it would take two films to answer them.

That early art featured Elsa and Anna on horses heading toward a white palace on a summery horizon. Elsa was seen riding the water spirit Nokk, while a mysterious horned shadow figure lurked in the river behind them. That imagery suggested the duo would be traveling beyond Arendelle and the Enchanted Forest to a new mystical realm. Many fans have interpreted that floating palace as a place where we will finally learn more about the true nature of Elsa’s powers.

Frozen 3 comes out on November 24, 2027.

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