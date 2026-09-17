A Paris court on Tuesday awarded Kim Kardashian 1 euro ($1.15) in a civil damages case tied to an armed robbery in the French capital in 2016, a lawyer involved in the matter said. The sum matched the amount she had requested, the lawyer indicated.

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The court last year found eight people guilty of roles in the robbery, which Kardashian later described as the most terrifying experience of her life. She and stylist Simone Harouche, who was present during the incident, issued a joint statement after the latest ruling.

“The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us. Today’s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition,” the statement to The Associated Press read. “We are thankful to the Court and everyone who supported us throughout this process, and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal.”

The court also awarded damages to the hotel and a former receptionist

The same court awarded a former receptionist at the Hôtel de Pourtalès 109,516 euros ($126,472), according to his lawyer, Mohand Ouidja. Kardashian had been staying at the hotel when the robbery took place. The receptionist said he had been traumatized by the Oct. 2, 2016, jewel heist during Fashion Week and had sought 550,000 euros ($634,868) in damages and interest. Ouidja called the award a victory.

A Paris court on Tuesday awarded 1 euro ($1.15) to Kim Kardashian for having been the victim of an armed robbery in the French capital in 2016, the amount of compensation she had asked for, according to a lawyer involved in the case. https://t.co/T7ncT5vijw — ABC News (@ABC) September 15, 2026

The court awarded the hotel 50,000 euros ($57,741). It also awarded Harouche 1 euro, the amount she had requested, according to the lawyer who read the written decisions aloud to the AP.

Two of the robbers, dressed as police, forced their way into Kardashian’s suite, bound her with zip ties and tape, and took more than $6 million in jewelry, including a diamond ring she had worn that night to a Givenchy show, according to accounts of the case.

The robbers became known in France as “les papys braqueurs,” or the grandpa robbers, because six of them were in their 60s and 70s when they were tried on charges that included armed robbery, kidnapping, and gang association.

With time already served in pretrial detention, none of those found guilty returned to prison, and none appealed the verdict, according to reports on the case. Kardashian said in a statement after their conviction that she was “deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case.”

“The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family,” she said. “While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice and promoting a fair legal system.”

A lawyer for the hotel receptionist said Kardashian had sought the symbolic 1 euro from some of those convicted in May 2025. She testified that she thought she was going to die during the ordeal.

Most of the jewels were never recovered, including a $4 million engagement ring given to her by then-husband Kanye West, now known as Ye, according to reporting on the civil case. The 2016 Paris hotel robbery was part of a pattern of audacious, high-value heists, such as when thieves pulled off a $10.5 million Renoir museum heist in under 3 minutes.

In court in 2025, Kardashian told Aomar Ait Khedache, described as the mastermind and then aged 69, that she forgave him but that doing so did not take away the trauma, a lawyer said. According to Reuters, he received a three-year jail term, and seven others were convicted of crimes linked to the heist. Kardashian’s Paris lawyers did not respond to requests for comment this week.

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