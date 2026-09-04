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Entertainment

‘I can’t because everybody would know’: Jennifer Lawrence admits she wants a dramatic procedure but is holding back

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Saqib Soomro
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Published: Sep 4, 2026 11:00 am

Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed she is considering a specific cosmetic procedure, but she is holding off because she fears the results would be too noticeable to the public. As detailed by LADbible, the 36-year-old actress opened up about her beauty routine and the pressures of staying camera-ready in the public eye. She has been candid about the maintenance she already receives, but has drawn a clear line at how far she is willing to go with surgical changes.

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The procedure under discussion is buccal fat removal, a surgery that thins the cheeks by targeting the hollows beneath the cheekbones. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons notes the operation removes a naturally occurring fat pad located between the cheekbones and jawbones to create a more contoured look. Because the size of that fat pad varies from person to person, results can differ significantly from one patient to another.

Lawrence admitted she is drawn to the outcome of the surgery despite avoiding it herself. “I can’t because everybody would know, but just know that I want that,” she said. The remark came as she weighed the appeal of a more sculpted look against the attention such a visible change would draw.

She has found other ways to work around going under the knife

Lawrence has faced years of speculation that she has undergone more invasive work than she has actually had done. In 2023, she addressed those rumors by crediting her makeup artists rather than a surgeon for the way her face appears in photos, comparing her makeup artist’s skill to that of a plastic surgeon. She said her changing look over the years is simply a result of aging since starting in the industry at 19, adding, “I grew up.”

For anything beyond makeup, Lawrence relies on what she calls baby Botox, a smaller dose than the standard treatment. She said the reduced amount lets her keep natural movement in her face, telling interviewers, “I need to have movement in my face.” The comments surfaced the same stretch of coverage that also included Nvidia’s $13 billion AI deal for a developer platform.

Lawrence also said she dislikes standard salon visits, calling both hair coloring and nail appointments tedious. She recalled a tweet comparing the process to visiting “the hand dentist,” saying it was not relaxing and took far too long. The remarks came amid a news cycle that also featured a $30 million NBA fine tied to the Clippers’ endorsement dealings.

Despite disliking the upkeep, Lawrence still makes time for facials, which she considers essential for keeping her skin looking healthy alongside her Botox treatments. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons notes buccal fat removal is not typically recommended for people with naturally thin faces, since removing the fat can leave the face looking more gaunt with age. Lawrence has not scheduled the procedure and continues to rely on makeup, baby Botox, and facials as part of her current routine.

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Author
Image of Saqib Soomro
Saqib Soomro
Politics & Culture Writer
Saqib Soomro is a writer covering politics, entertainment, and internet culture. He spends most of his time following trending stories, online discourse, and the moments that take over social media. He is an LLB student at the University of London. When he’s not writing, he’s usually gaming, watching anime, or digging through law cases.
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