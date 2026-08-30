‘Heated Rivalry’ cottage owner needed to do ‘soul searching’ before allowing the show back for Season 2

The cabin that served as the backdrop for the Season 1 finale of Heated Rivalry is officially returning for the second season. Michael Kutryk, the Toronto doctor who owns the property, recently opened up in an interview with HGTV about the process of deciding whether to host the HBO production once again.

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It turns out that the decision was not as straightforward as you might think. Kutryk admitted that he had to take some time to reflect before agreeing to let the crew return to his retreat. “I did a little bit of soul searching about allowing them to come back,” Kutryk told HGTV. “I know they need it, and I realize I [could] be difficult and try to squeeze them, but I [couldn’t] bring myself to do that.”

The negotiation process seems to have been surprisingly smooth, especially considering the potential for conflict. Kutryk noted that the production team reached out to him to discuss terms for the new season. He decided to keep things fair despite the fact that his furniture had taken a bit of a hit during the previous shoot. “When they called, they said, ‘How much do you want?’ First, I told them they scratched my table, then I named a very reasonable price. They were shocked and appreciative. I actually didn’t even get them to replace my table.”

This cabin became a central location in the series

Shane Hollander, played by Hudson Williams, brought Ilya Rozanov, played by Connor Storrie, to the property for a private getaway in the episode titled The Cottage. The series itself is based on the book Game Changer by Rachel Reid. Kutryk mentioned that his initial experience with the source material was quite a surprise.

He explained that he listened to the book on audiobook and was not entirely prepared for the content. “My jaw just dropped as I listened. The pretty explicit nature of the book made me wonder just what they’d be filming … and showing!” Kutryk said. “I just thought, OK, they’re gonna film what they’re gonna film. What’s done is done.”

The show is currently gearing up for its next chapter after being greenlit in December 2025. Fans can expect to see the new season arrive in April 2027. The series follows the lives of two professional hockey players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, as they navigate a hidden romance while pretending to be bitter rivals on the ice.

Even with the success of the show, Kutryk remains cautious about the future of his property. He views the cabin as a personal sanctuary rather than a commercial set. He is taking a wait-and-see approach regarding how much more attention the property might get once the second season hits screens.

“We’ll see after Season 2 airs what demand is like,” he added. “It’s still true: I’m a private guy. This is my retreat. I built this to get away from the world, so I don’t know how much longer I’ll continue to share it.”

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