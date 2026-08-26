President Trump shared his thoughts on the late country music icon Dolly Parton during an interview on Wednesday, as reported by The Hill. He described her as a unique figure who was not a very political person while emphasizing that she held a positive view of him.

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The country music legend died at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, a loss confirmed by her family on Tuesday. During his conversation with conservative talk show host Glenn Beck, President Trump reflected on the impact of her death.

“She was unique. She was amazing, and to lose her, it’s like losing a member of the family,” he said. He added that he felt a personal connection to her, noting, “We all knew her so well. I knew her a little bit. She wasn’t a very political person.” When discussing their relationship, he stated, “She really liked me, I will tell you.”

While she stayed away from partisan endorsements, she was certainly vocal about specific issues that mattered to her

Parton famously avoided taking sides in the political arena. Throughout her long career, she consistently maintained this stance. She repeatedly said in interviews over the years, “I don’t do politics.” This approach extended to high-level recognition, as she famously turned down offers of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from both President Trump and former President Biden.

Trump on Dolly Parton: "She really liked me, I will tell you" pic.twitter.com/Ha39wOXnlo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2026

Parton championed childhood literacy and supported coronavirus research. She was also a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights. In 2023, she publicly opposed a number of anti-transgender laws in her home state of Tennessee. Her ability to remain a beloved cultural figure while still taking clear stands on these topics was a signature part of her legacy.

Tributes have arrived from across the political spectrum since the news of her passing. President Trump made his respect for her legacy clear on Tuesday when he announced in a Truth Social post that flags across the country would be lowered in her honor. Other leaders also paid their respects to the late singer. Obama remembered Parton in a post on X, saying “it’s hard to imagine many people having a bigger impact than Dolly Parton.”

Parton navigated a career spanning decades without ever revealing her party affiliation or offering public political endorsements. This neutrality allowed her to remain a unifying figure for many fans despite the polarized nature of modern discourse. Her death has prompted a significant outpouring of support from all sides of the aisle.

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