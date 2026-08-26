Eminem has shared a private note from the late Dolly Parton, following the news of the 80-year-old music legend’s passing. The rapper posted the message on his socials to honor the country star, revealing that her words left a significant impression on him despite their different musical worlds.

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Dolly passed away on Tuesday, August 25, at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. Her family confirmed that she had been fighting a brief battle with cancer before she died surrounded by loved ones. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, released a prepared video statement regarding the loss. He noted that the family and her team would work to ensure her spirit continues to live on. Notably, her husband Carl Dean passed away in March last year.

Seaver also spoke to her massive influence, saying, “My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you.” He added, “She has always been your television, your record player, your CD, becoming an extended part of your family. Whether you liked it or not.”

The connection between the two stars began when they were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022

While they were both present at the event, they never managed to cross paths in person. Eminem shared his regret over this missed opportunity, writing to his followers, “I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon.”

I'm sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn't have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank… pic.twitter.com/LPHi3cKe5m — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 25, 2026

Dolly wrote to the rapper, “Marshall (Eminem), Congratulations on your induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Your performance was amazing and everybody said so.” She went on to acknowledge her limited experience with his genre while still showing immense respect for his craft. She wrote, “Even though I don’t know a lot about rap music, I’ve come to know that you are the very best at it. Aside from that I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange to you but I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow.”

Dolly even shared her own frustration with the chaos of award shows, noting, “I had hoped to meet you at the show but you know how nuts those things are, personally I hate ‘em and I missed my chance but maybe someday we’ll meet.” She ended the letter with a sentiment that highlights exactly why she was so beloved by so many people, telling him to keep doing his work because he touches people in ways he might not even realize.

Eminem concluded his tribute by calling her a superstar in every sense.

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