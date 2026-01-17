Pamela Anderson opens up about tense moment with Hollywood star at awards show, and she’s still waiting for an apology

Pamela Anderson had such an uncomfortable experience at the Golden Globes that she left the ceremony almost right away. The awkward moment happened when she ran into Seth Rogen at the awards show. Anderson was reportedly very upset about seeing him there because of a TV series he made about her life without asking her first.

Recommended Videos

According to Unilad, Anderson talked about what happened during an interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show. The 58-year-old actress said she felt mixed emotions when she came face-to-face with Rogen at the event. They were sitting close to each other, which made things even more uncomfortable for her.

After presenting the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Anderson left immediately. She didn’t stay to socialize with other celebrities and just went straight home to sleep. The problem between Anderson and Rogen goes back to the 2022 series called Pam & Tommy.

The unauthorized series about her life still bothers Anderson deeply

The show starred Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as her ex-husband Tommy Lee. It told the story of when their private tape was stolen and shared publicly in the 1990s. The series showed the harassment from photographers and the difficult time the couple went through after the tape was taken from a safe in their garage.

Anderson made it clear she’s still angry that the show was made without her permission or input. “Seth Rogen, he did that [series] without talking to me, you know Pam & Tommy, and that was another, I just felt like, ‘Eh.’ You know?” she said. She questioned how someone could make a TV series about the hardest times in her life, saying “I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello.”

Pamela Anderson "felt yucky" sitting near Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes and demands an apology over "Pam & Tommy."



“Seth Rogen… he did ‘Pam & Tommy’ without talking to me. I just felt like ugh. How can someone make a TV series out of difficult times in your life? And I am… pic.twitter.com/jVE6qakVFX — Variety (@Variety) January 15, 2026

Anderson explained that even though she’s been working on five movies in the past year, the situation still bothers her. Many celebrities have spoken about how Hollywood life affected their families, and Anderson’s frustration is a reminder of how fame comes with difficult challenges. “I felt a little bit weird about it,” she admitted.

She said the encounter with Rogen “just felt like a little yucky. But eventually, hopefully he will, maybe he’ll reach out to me and apologize. Not that that matters.” When Cohen suggested an apology might be important, Anderson talked about privacy for famous people.

She knows that celebrities are often seen as “free game,” but she strongly believes that shouldn’t include personal tragedies. “But your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn’t be fair game for [a] TV series. That p—-d me off a little bit,” she stated.

Even though she’s upset, Anderson is still hoping Rogen might apologize someday. Her experience shows the heartbreaking reality of being famous without having control over your own story. It seems like a real apology would actually mean something to her, even though she says it doesn’t matter.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy