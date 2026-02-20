Donald Trump’s bizarre gushing over Nicki Minaj’s ‘beautiful skin’ and ‘long nails’ leads to an awkward moment she refused to address

President Donald Trump recently shared some interesting remarks about rapper Nicki Minaj, openly praising her “beautiful skin” and “long nails” during a Black History Month reception at the White House, as reported by Unilad. It seems the president is quite the fan of the Bang Bang star, expressing his admiration for her looks in front of an applauding crowd.

Recommended Videos

During his speech, President Trump really gushed over Minaj. “How about Nicki Minaj? Do we love Nicki Minaj? I love Nicki Minaj,” he said, getting a big cheer. He even mentioned that she had been there a couple of weeks prior. “She’s so beautiful, her skin is so beautiful,” he continued, adding, “I said, ‘Nicki, you’re so beautiful.’ Her nails are like that long, I said, ‘Nicki are they real?’”

He even gestured to show just how lengthy her nails were. However, it seems Minaj wasn’t quite ready to dive into that particular topic. “She didn’t want to get into that,” he noted, before concluding, “But she was so beautiful and so great and she gets it, more importantly.”

Minaj has been quite vocal about her support for President Trump

Just days before these comments, Minaj herself had shared an AI-generated image of her with President Trump. The picture, posted on Monday, January 16 to mark Presidents’ Day, showed her in a convertible car alongside the president, counting money. This particular post caused quite a stir, with some calling her tribute “tacky” and “cringe,” while many Trump supporters thanked her for her apparent backing.

Back in January, she met him at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., where she confidently declared herself his “number one fan.” She wasn’t shy about it either, stating, “I am probably the president’s number one fan and that’s not going to change. What people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more.”

“I love Nicki Minaj,” President Trump told guests at the White House Black History Month reception, referring to the rapper who recently proclaimed herself the president’s “No. 1 fan.”



“She’s so beautiful. Her skin’s so beautiful. I said, Nicki, you’re so beautiful. Her nails —… pic.twitter.com/z4sSXuOH6T — GODFREY (@GodfreyChi64406) February 20, 2026

She also made it clear that she feels President Trump is being unfairly targeted. “We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. And you know, the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him and God is protecting him,” she added.

She later explained her motivation for supporting him more openly while speaking with podcaster Katie Miller. Minaj revealed that religious freedom is super important to her, but it was really President Trump’s treatment that spurred her on. “If I’m being honest, President Trump, when I saw how he was being treated, over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it,” she confessed.

She felt a connection, seeing parallels between his experiences and her own. “I felt that same, you know, a lot of that bullying in this man’s campaign, and all of the lying,” Minaj said. “I felt that that had been done to me for so many years, and I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn’t think he deserved it. And it made me think, I can’t do this anymore.”

Her public support isn’t a new development either. In December, Minaj even made a surprise appearance at a Turning Point USA event held in Phoenix, Arizona. During her speech there, she went as far as to call President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance “role models.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy