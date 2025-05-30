‘I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I’m going to see him again someday,’ Dolly Parton reflects after loss

Country music legend and entertainment icon Dolly Parton is navigating life after the loss of her husband, Carl Dean, who passed away in March at age 82. The couple had been married for nearly 60 years, with Dean known for deliberately staying away from the spotlight while supporting Parton’s illustrious career.

According to AP News, the 79-year-old recording artist’s journey through grief comes as she continues to expand her business ventures and artistic projects. Dean, who inspired several of Parton’s hits, including “Jolene” and songs from her 2023 “Rockstar” album, had been ill for some time before his passing.

“I am a person of faith, and I truly believe that I’m going to see him again someday. And I see him every day in my memories and in my heart, and in all the things that we’ve built together,” Parton shared while promoting her new line of Southern-inspired frozen meals. She acknowledged that making new plans has been the most challenging aspect of moving forward.

Music icon continues to honor husband’s memory through various projects

Despite her loss, Parton remains committed to her numerous business and creative endeavors, something she says her husband always supported. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honoree and 10-time Grammy winner explained that Dean was always proud of her achievements and understood her drive to pursue her dreams.

Expressing Gratitude:⁰Dolly has expressed gratitude to fans for their condolences and messages of support on the loss of her husband Carl,

The entertainment icon is currently working on multiple projects, including a new book titled “Star of the Show,” which chronicles her life on the road and experiences performing. Additionally, she is developing “Dolly: An Original Musical,” a Broadway-bound production featuring both original songs and her biggest hits, set to debut at Belmont University’s Fisher Center of Performing Arts before moving to New York.

Parton’s business acumen extends beyond entertainment, with her latest venture being a line of single-serve Southern-inspired frozen meals, following the success of her Duncan Hines baking mixes collaboration with Conagra Brands. Her theme park, Dollywood, is also celebrating its 40th anniversary with new additions, including a Hollywood-inspired sign bearing the park’s name.

The entertainer maintains a humble perspective despite her global success, preferring to see herself as a “workin’ girl” rather than a superstar. This mindset has guided her through decades in the industry, during which she has consistently expanded her creative and business horizons while staying true to her roots.

