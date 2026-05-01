India just censored The Boys season five, and it is not the gore or the sex scenes they had a problem with this time

The Boys has found itself in the crosshairs of Indian censorship again, but the scenes being cut this season have nothing to do with the show’s graphic violence or explicit content. As first highlighted by LADbible, the latest round of cuts targets moments that mock Christianity, a notable shift for a show that has never shied away from far more visceral material.

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This is not the first time India has censored The Boys. Last season, creator Eric Kripke confirmed that a full-frontal sex scene was cut for Indian television broadcasts due to local censorship laws. He said he “agreed to it reluctantly, because he had no other choice,” and that despite sitting down with the editor to find an alternative, they “couldn’t quite crack that nut.” Kripke framed it as “one of the unavoidable pitfalls of having a global show.”

In the new season, it is not the graphic lactophilia scenes or Seth Rogen’s gruesome death that have been muted or blurred. The cuts are targeting anti-Christianity dialogue and imagery, and viewers in India are noticing.

India is drawing the line at Jesus, not the carnage

The censorship first appeared in the season’s opening episode, where Sister Sage mocks the character Oh-Father’s devout Christianity. In the version seen by most of the world, she responds to being called his “sister-in-christ” with: “Um, no. I don’t believe in your sky maniac or his son.” A Reddit user in India flagged that Sage had been muted on the words “sky maniac” and “son,” with the subtitles replaced by ellipses. Commenters on the post suggested the cuts were made to avoid offending religious communities.

The Boys latest episode censored for more than one billion people https://t.co/LungkjHz2h pic.twitter.com/wlVQwyYCN6 — LADbible (@ladbible) April 30, 2026

The pattern continued into the latest episode. One viewer posted on X: “Indian censor board blurred Jesus figure in the new The Boys episode, and censored Homelander’s line, ‘Prophets are servants.'” Another noted the absurdity: “We’ve seen ALL KINDS OF SHIT in the boys series like Violence, Sex, Drugs and I can’t even name a few. But they decided to blur the most common kid-friendly Jesus action figure in the series.”

Religion has become a central plot element in the final season, with Homelander establishing the Democratic Church of America and positioning himself as a new God. This arc forces Firecracker to question her faith, culminating in a scene where she throws a Jesus statue in the bin before speaking with Homelander. Other viewers confirmed that this moment, along with Homelander’s line rejecting the title of “prophet,” was censored in India. One user asked: “Does anyone know what happened at 58:20 of the new boys episode it’s been censored in my country.”

This is part of a broader pattern of OTT platforms facing regulatory friction in India. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube have all faced legal disputes over content that drew complaints related to religion, defamation, or national security. India’s digital content landscape is currently governed by the Information Technology Rules, 2021, which mandate a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism for streaming services and digital news platforms.

The framework is designed to balance content moderation with creative freedom, though critics argue it has been used unevenly. The debate is not limited to streaming: amid broader government scrutiny of consumer-facing platforms, the UK recently passed legislation banning cigarette sales to anyone born after 2008, reflecting a wider global trend of governments expanding their regulatory reach over what people can access or consume.

Unlike traditional films and television, which are subject to pre-censorship laws like the Cinematograph Act of 1952, OTT platforms initially operated with far fewer restrictions. The lack of prior screening for digital content has become a primary flashpoint in the ongoing regulatory debate. Several high-profile Indian shows on Amazon Prime and Netflix have faced court petitions and legal complaints, with shows like Tandav, Mirzapur, and Sacred Games generating public backlash for allegedly depicting religion, politicians, or law enforcement negatively.

Netflix’s Sacred Games was the subject of multiple Public Interest Litigations before the Supreme Court ultimately dismissed the charges on grounds of artistic freedom. A Love Is Blind star’s attempted murder conviction also added to growing scrutiny of whether streaming platforms do enough to vet the real-world behavior of the personalities they platform.

Proponents of tighter regulation argue that unmoderated digital content can stir inter-religious discord, spread misinformation, and expose minors to explicit material without accountability. Critics counter that overzealous enforcement risks suppressing artistic expression and could deter international platforms and investors from operating in India’s rapidly expanding digital market. Indian courts have historically weighed in on both sides, with landmark rulings protecting journalistic freedom and striking down overly broad provisions of the IT Act.

For Indian viewers of The Boys, LADbible confirmed that Prime Video India had been contacted for comment, with no response received at the time of publication.

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