Akon reveals one of his old songs still makes millions every year, and it can even go higher thanks to streaming and AI

Akon recently shared a fascinating look into the world of music royalties, revealing that his 2006 smash hit ‘Smack That’ featuring Eminem still pulls in massive earnings every single year. During an appearance on the Flagrant podcast with host Andrew Schulz, the legendary artist explained that a single successful record can provide financial security that lasts for decades, Dexerto reported.

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When the conversation shifted toward the specific earning potential of a major record, Akon noted that it is quite difficult to pinpoint an exact lifetime figure because those royalties essentially flow in forever. He told the host, “I can’t tell you the exact number but I can tell you that that record I’ll be getting paid for that record for the rest of my life.” This perspective really highlights the long-term value of owning your own publishing and master rights in the music industry.

Akon provided some concrete numbers to help explain the scale of these earnings. He stated, “Every three months that record could generate easily about $150,000 to $200,000.” He added, “And that’s for in perpetuity.” It is important to note that these figures were actually the baseline before the massive explosion of streaming platforms and modern digital distribution changed the game entirely. The shift from physical media to a world where music is always available on demand has been a massive boon for artists who have catalogs filled with classic tracks.

It’s wild how a two-decade-old song continues to be a top-tier revenue generator

The way that platforms like Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and even Netflix have integrated music into our daily lives has fundamentally changed the economics of the industry. Akon mentioned that these services have made royalty tracking and distribution much more precise. He said, “Now digital is more accurate. When you had Spotify and you got the streaming and you now you have the Netflix of the worlds, the Apples of the worlds, the Amazons of the worlds.” According to his assessment, this transition to digital revenue has effectively tripled the earning potential for a hit record compared to what artists saw in the past.

The most exciting part of his breakdown is his outlook on the future of music royalties, specifically regarding the integration of artificial intelligence. Akon believes that we are on the verge of another significant jump in earnings as AI becomes more deeply embedded in the global music ecosystem. He explained, “And then when AI comes where it now becomes even bigger and global and being attached, it can make easily up to a million dollars a quarter.” If that projection holds true, a single classic song could potentially bring in roughly $4 million per year.

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While those numbers are incredibly impressive, Akon was careful to clarify that these earnings are not going into one person’s pocket alone. He pointed out that the revenue is split among a wide variety of stakeholders, including songwriters, producers, labels, distributors, and whoever happens to own the master recordings at the time. It is a complex ecosystem, but the potential for wealth creation remains high for those who retain their ownership and publishing rights.

Akon emphasized that there is a distinct difference between a song that is simply a hit and one that achieves the status of a classic. He believes that for an artist who manages to secure ownership of a legendary track, the financial freedom is life-changing. He put it quite simply when he said, “One hit record, they’ll never work again. Let’s say one classic, and that is different than a hit.”

It is a powerful reminder that in the music business, one truly great, timeless song can be the foundation for an entire career and a lifetime of security. Watching how streaming and new technology like AI continue to reshape these numbers will be an interesting journey for both creators and fans alike. It really goes to show that the value of a great song never truly fades away, especially when it is managed with a clear understanding of how the industry works.

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