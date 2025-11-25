This artist just topped the Christian chart on iTunes, but the shocking truth about his identity has left the entire industry speechless

You absolutely won’t believe the latest chart-topper dominating the Christian music scene. Solomon Ray just hit the number one spot on the iTunes Top 100 Christian and gospel albums chart last week, but here’s the unbelievable kicker: he isn’t actually human.

This chart-topping “artist,” according to Christianity Today, was entirely created by artificial intelligence. We aren’t talking about just a little digital help, either. AI generated everything about Ray, including his singing voice, his performance style, the lyrics he sings, and his whole public persona. This is a massive development, and honestly, it’s a little unsettling for the entire music industry.

Ray’s most recent project, “A Soulful Christmas,” is the album that propelled him to the number one position. It features tracks that sound exactly like what you’d expect from a mainstream holiday release, with titles like “Soul to the World” and “Jingle Bell Soul.” The fact that an algorithm can produce music that resonates deeply enough with listeners to outsell real, human artists is a top-tier technological achievement.

It’s awful for actual singers and songwriters who are trying to build their careers based on human experience and talent

The rise of AI artists has sparked some serious ethical concerns, especially within genres tied to faith and spiritual experience. Christian singer Forrest Frank addressed these pitfalls directly in a recent social media post where he warned consumers about what they might be listening to. He made a really important point about the spiritual implications of consuming content created without consciousness.

Frank stated, “At minimum, AI does not have the Holy Spirit inside of it. So I think that it’s really weird to be opening up your spirit to something that has no spirit.” That’s a tough argument to counter, and it cuts right to the heart of why many people listen to Christian and gospel music in the first place. You’re looking for authenticity, not code.

To put it gently: this is so gross. In more academic terms: it's gross, gross, gross, gross, gross.



"According to his Spotify profile, Solomon Ray is a “Mississippi-made soul singer." But "Ray" isn't a real person. It's an AI persona.@kkramermcginnis https://t.co/nmmF7tHS9q — W. David O. Taylor (@wdavidotaylor) November 24, 2025

It’s clear that Solomon Ray isn’t an isolated incident. AI-generated music represents a new frontier that is rapidly changing the entertainment world, forcing consumers, artists, and industry insiders to adapt on the fly.

Just earlier this month, Xania Monet made history when she became the first AI-powered virtual artist to actually debut on a Billboard airplay chart. This instantly kicked off a huge debate about the future role of technology versus human creativity.

Even major streaming platforms are scrambling to set up boundaries. Spotify, for instance, announced new protections back in September against the impersonation of artists and other deceptive content. TikTok, which is not a streaming platform per se, also labeled over 1.3 billion videos as AI-generated during testing.

But they also issued a sharp warning about the negative side, specifically mentioning “bad actors and content farms.” Spotify cautioned that AI “can be used by bad actors and content farms to confuse or deceive listeners, push ‘slop’ into the ecosystem, and interfere with authentic artists working to build their careers.”

While AI-made music isn’t as dangerous as AI doctors pushing health products, the idea of “slop” filling up our playlists is definitely something we should all worry about.

