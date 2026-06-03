Sabrina Carpenter shares doorbell camera footage of ‘aggressive’ stranger at her door and is quickly granted a restraining order

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has filed for a restraining order against a man after he came to her residence and tried to enter through the front door. The suspect, William Applegate, 31, showed up at Carpenter’s home twice within the space of 24 hours.

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Applegate was promptly arrested after he tried to enter the popstar’s home. However, within less than 24 hours he was back at Carpenter’s home, prompting the singer’s legal team to head straight to the courts and file a restraining order according to legal documents which were obtained by TMZ.

Earlier this year Carpenter was the subject of a bizarre viral hoax but the alleged behavior of Applegate would be more than just bizarre, it’d concerning if true. The singer claims he showed up unannounced and uninvited to her home in L.A. on May 23. She says that the man’s “approach was deliberate, calculated and aggressive, which is deeply alarming.”

Sabrina Carpenter says she doesn’t know Applegate

The filing also contained door cam footage of what is alleged to be Applegate, showing the man standing outside of Carpenter’s door. Screenshots of the video have been shared by TMZ online with the man’s face blurred.

The singer's legal team beelined it to court Friday and filed a petition for a restraining order against a 31-year-old man named William Applegate … according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/sutnron6ox — TMZ (@TMZ) June 1, 2026

In her declaration the Espresso singer says the man tried to open the door and rang the doorbell. She claims that her security then confronted him but he did not comply. He even pretended to know her but Carpenter says that Applegate is a “complete stranger” to her. Ultimately she stayed inside until cops arrived to take the man away.

However, that wasn’t the end of it as it’s alleged that Applegate returned again on May 24 but left when security confronted him again, then, on May 25 he showed up to the property once more which led to another police response. The singer, who took a stand last year against the White House using her music, stated “William Applegate is a complete stranger to me,” in her declaration, adding, “I have no desire to meet him or communicate with him.”

In the end the singer was granted a temporary restraining order which requires Applegate stay away from her, her sister Sarah, and her sister’s boyfriend George.

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