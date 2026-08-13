‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ becomes the fastest movie to cross $700M in US box office history

Spider-Man: Brand New Day officially smashed the record for the fastest film to reach $700 million at the domestic box office on Wednesday, Deadline reported. It only took the movie 13 days to hit this massive milestone.

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Before this, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame held the top spot by reaching that same benchmark in 16 days. Spider-Man: Brand New Day currently sits at $704.5 million in North America, which puts it about 31 percent ahead of where Spider-Man: No Way Home was at this exact same point in its run. For perspective, Spider-Man: No Way Home eventually finished its domestic run with $804.7 million.

It’s clear that audiences are flocking to theaters for this one. Right now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the sixth highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office. Only seven movies in history have ever crossed the $700 million mark, a list that includes Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $936.6 million, Avengers: Endgame with $858.3 million, Spider-Man: No Way Home with $814.8 million, Avatar with $785.2 million, Top Gun: Maverick with $722 million, and Black Panther with $700.4 million.

The success isn’t just happening in North America, as the international numbers are just as staggering

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has pulled in $1.108 billion from international markets. This sets a new record for Sony, officially beating the $1.106 billion brought in by the previous foreign box office champ, Spider-Man: No Way Home. This performance marks the 10th highest foreign box office haul for any movie ever.

‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ has become the fastest film in history to pass $700M domestically.



It now has a chance to become the highest grossing movie of all time in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/phdHee6LyM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 13, 2026

Brand New Day has also secured its place as the highest-grossing release of all time for Sony Pictures across 26 international markets. The global appetite for this story is huge, with top-performing territories including China at $197.6 million, the United Kingdom at $95.4 million, and Mexico at $70.8 million. Other major contributors include France with $56.0 million, India with $55.7 million, Brazil with $52.0 million, South Korea with $46.7 million, Germany with $42.4 million, Australia with $42.1 million, and Italy with $34.1 million.

If you’re wondering how long this momentum will last, the trends suggest it isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The movie is projected to lead the United States and Canada weekend box office again, with estimates currently ranging between $57 million and $72 million.

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