Imagine looking up while driving down Sunset Boulevard and seeing a man casually living inside a giant billboard. That bizarre sight became reality in Los Angeles as Netflix turned a billboard into an unusual marketing stunt for its upcoming thriller The Last House.

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An unidentified actor climbed into the installation on Thursday and is expected to remain there until Saturday, August 8, the Hollywood Reporter reported. The billboard sits about 30 feet above the ground at Selma Avenue and Sunset Boulevard. It has been designed to resemble the front window of a house.

The stunt is meant to mirror the unsettling premise of The Last House. Netflix says the actor is trying to maintain a sense of normalcy while remaining inside the elevated set. He is also communicating with commuters and passersby through a whiteboard. The setup is intended to echo the isolation experienced by the family in the movie.

Imagine eating your morning cereal while hundreds of trapped LA drivers stare at you

The stunt has already attracted attention from people passing beneath the billboard. A video shows the actor appearing to eat cereal while looking confused and miserable inside the unusual enclosure. Netflix has also confirmed that it is the same actor throughout the stunt rather than several actors taking shifts. Performers are certainly being put to work in unusual ways lately, including an AI actor landing her first movie role.

He's still in there.



THE LAST HOUSE is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/uyd7UGlXBN — Netflix (@netflix) August 8, 2026

The marketing campaign has reportedly earned the actor $75,000 for spending three days inside the billboard. The strange spectacle could also give The Last House some much-needed attention before its release. We’ve seen Matt Damon’s take on Netflix’s changing demands, which tells us there’s a lot more behind these situations than there seems to be at first.

The Last House stars Greta Lee and Wagner Moura. It was directed by Louis Leterrier, known for Fast X. The story follows a family of four who suddenly find themselves sealed inside their home with no way out. They must survive with dwindling resources while facing a mysterious threat that keeps them trapped.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s own description says the actor will be “stuck” in his elevated, enclosed set while interacting with people below.

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