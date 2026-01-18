‘People are on their phones while they’re watching’: Matt Damon reveals what Netflix now demands from filmmakers, and it’s changing how movies are made

Matt Damon recently revealed how streaming services like Netflix are changing the way movies get made. Because many viewers watch while looking at their phones, filmmakers now have to structure stories to constantly remind audiences what’s happening.

According to Deadline, Damon said movies now require a “very different level of attention” when they appear on streaming platforms. This shift is affecting how filmmakers actually make movies, with Netflix being a prime example of these new demands.

The change is most visible in dialogue. Damon noted that filmmakers now repeat plot points three or four times in dialogue because “people are on their phones while they’re watching.” This creates challenges for storytellers trying to create subtle drama.

Netflix’s new formula prioritizes instant action over traditional storytelling

This isn't just a suggestion. Reports show that writers working for the streamer have been told to make characters "announce what they're doing" in the dialogue. While this hurts subtle storytelling, it helps keep distracted viewers engaged.

Action movie structure has also changed completely. Damon explained the classic method he learned: three big action scenes, one in each act, with the most expensive and explosive finale saved for the third act. Streamers now want instant gratification.

The new mandate asks, “Can we get a big one in the first five minutes? We want people to stay tuned in.” This means filmmakers spend their budget and energy on opening scenes just to prevent viewers from clicking away.

Damon and Ben Affleck are dealing with these rules while promoting their new Netflix movie, The Rip. The film follows Miami cops who find a $20 million stash in an abandoned house. They turn on each other as outside forces get involved and they struggle to figure out who to trust.

While Damon accepts these demands as business reality, Affleck isn’t convinced these structural tricks are necessary. Affleck pointed to the Golden Globe-winning series Adolescence as proof that filmmakers don’t need instant action and plot repetition. He said the series didn’t do any of that “s—” and called it “f—ing great. And it’s dark too. It’s tragic and intense.”

Affleck noted Adolescence features long shots of characters sitting in cars where “nobody says anything,” proving quality and intensity can hold viewers’ attention. Damon views Adolescence as “the exception,” suggesting most projects need to grab viewers early and often.

