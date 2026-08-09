Perez Hilton’s children were rushed from the house minutes before his self-harm livestream, family says

Perez Hilton’s family has shared a hopeful update after the celebrity blogger was hospitalized following a disturbing livestream that prompted an emergency response. While his recovery continues, relatives say they are still waiting for more information and are now focused on protecting his children during an incredibly difficult time.

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According to the family’s statement on his eponymous blog, Hilton, 48, is now able to communicate as he receives treatment. That development has given them hope, though they say they still have limited details about his condition.

According to USA Today, The incident drew widespread attention after an unverified video circulated online. Authorities later confirmed they responded after receiving reports that someone was livestreaming acts of self-harm. Perez Hilton was transported safely to a local hospital where he received medical care.

Behind the headlines, his family is facing an overwhelming reality

The family said in a statement that Hilton is “able to communicate,” giving them hope during an emotional time. They also thanked supporters, saying “Your compassionate humanity… meant more than words can express.”

Perez Hilton has been hospitalized following apparent mental health crisis during TikTok livestream. His family has confirmed he is receiving medical care & has requested privacy during this difficult time. Wishing him healing and hoping he makes a full recovery. 💙 #PerezHilton pic.twitter.com/0EimZ13J5G — WanderVisions Lens (@wandervisions) August 7, 2026

They explained that the situation has been especially difficult because very little information has been shared with them. Even so, they remain hopeful while waiting for additional updates.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded after receiving “multiple calls” about a man livestreaming acts of self-harm. Officials confirmed Hilton was safely recovered, taken to a nearby hospital and given medical treatment. They also said they continue supporting his family.

The public response also shows how quickly online audiences react when a public figure appears to be facing a personal crisis. In a separate case, Rep. Thomas Massie sparked concern after posting “I am not suicidal” in a cryptic message, with the unusual wording leading many people online to question what had prompted the statement.

Hilton’s longtime podcast co-host, Chris Booker, echoed those concerns in a statement posted on Instagram. He said confidential hospital security measures have limited the family’s access to updates because so many people have been seeking information. Booker also confirmed their podcast is on hold while everyone’s attention remains on Hilton’s recovery.

The conversation around Hilton’s hospitalization also sheds light on broader questions about how people seek help during moments of emotional distress, especially in online spaces. A separate study found that many teenagers are turning to ChatGPT when they feel sad or scared, highlighting the growing role digital tools now play in how younger users look for support when they need someone to talk to.

As for Hilton, this is the second major health crisis he has faced this year. In March, he was hospitalized for several weeks after developing an ulcer, perforation and sepsis. He underwent laparoscopic surgery after taking medication on an empty stomach. He later returned to his Miami home with his mother and his three children, Mario Armando Lavandeira III, 13, Mia Alma, 11, and Mayte Amor, 8, all born through surrogacy.

In another statement published on the same blog on Aug. 6, the family revealed that his children, sister and niece had been inside the home just minutes before the livestream. They said the adults quickly removed the children after realizing Hilton was experiencing “a severe mental health crisis.”

The family is now asking the media, paparazzi, content creators and the public to respect the children’s privacy so they can safely return home and begin healing.

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