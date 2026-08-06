The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is officially returning to your screens, but the road ahead for the popular MomTok reality series looks a bit different than you might expect. Hulu has officially picked up the show for a massive order of 20 new episodes, Deadline reported.

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The upcoming Season 5 will be significantly shorter than what you are used to. Instead of the typical 10-episode run seen in previous seasons, this next installment will be truncated to just five episodes. This change comes after production was previously halted earlier this year.

The pause happened following allegations of domestic assault against Taylor Frankie Paul. She was caught on camera throwing a metal stool at her ex-boyfriend. Although domestic charges against her were eventually dropped, the incident caused quite a ripple effect for the production team at Jeff Jenkins Productions.

This specific drama will be the central focus of the shortened fifth season, which is currently scheduled to air later this year

Layla Taylor, one of the stars of the show, discussed the shift in tone during an appearance on Disney’s Get Real podcast. She noted that it is going to be a dark season for the group. She explained, “It’s no secret that MomTok has been going through some drama this year.” She added, “It was the start of the blow up, it was definitely a darker season but a necessary one to understand where everyone’s at.”

The MomTok drama will continue as ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ is back for a tranche of new episodes.



Hulu has renewed the reality series for 20 more episodes, which will essentially be a combination of Season 6 and 7.



We hear Season 5, which will air later this year,… pic.twitter.com/7kH5wNHbir — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 6, 2026

Beyond the truncated fifth season, the production team is already hard at work on the next 20 episodes. These will essentially cover what would have been Season 6 and Season 7. It is not yet clear if these will be split into two even 10-episode blocks or if the team will settle on a different configuration. According to reports, the final decision on how to package that content will ultimately depend on how the drama unfolds in front of the cameras.

Taylor seems prepared for the heavy workload ahead. She mentioned that she is exhausted but also finds the filming process keeps things interesting. She said, “We’re filming Season 6 now. I am exhausted… we have this battle that all of the girls talk about.” She also shared that the group often misses the cameras when they are gone, noting that so much happens when they aren’t filming.

She joked that they might as well just film the whole year at this point. When asked if the future seasons might feel a bit lighter than the intense fifth season, she expressed hope for a more joyful experience, though she acknowledged that drama is inevitable with this group.

While Hulu has not provided an official list of the returning cast, we know that Taylor is definitely back for the next round. Paul also confirmed on social media that she will be participating in Season 6. The show has previously featured stars like Jessi Draper, Jen Affleck, Miranda Hope, Mikayla Matthews, and Mayci Neeley. However, viewers should be aware that Whitney Leavitt has already indicated that Season 5 will be her final appearance on the show.

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