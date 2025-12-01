Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for sixth time in 5 years after allegedly violating probation, but his fiancée’s charges are even more serious

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, for breaking the rules of his probation from an earlier domestic violence case. This is now his sixth arrest in just five years, which is a troubling pattern for the former Home Improvement star.

His fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested at the same time. She’s facing charges that are even more serious than what Bryan is dealing with right now. Bryan, 44, is being held without bail at Lane County Jail.

According to People, he’s scheduled to get out on Wednesday, December 3. His latest arrest happened because he violated the conditions set after he pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge involving domestic violence.

Bryan’s pattern of arrests shows a deeply concerning trend

This is Bryan’s sixth arrest since 2020. Before this, he was arrested in January when police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, charged him with second-degree domestic violence.

Cartwright was booked at the same jail and was still in custody as of writing. She’s facing five separate charges: one count of driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangering, and one count of attempted first-degree assault. The attempted first-degree assault charge is particularly serious.

I grew up watching this show. It’s sad seeing how he’s screwed up his life. pic.twitter.com/hwX12F0Oza — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) December 1, 2025

Bryan’s current legal problems are connected to a 2023 case. He pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree for domestic violence. Chris Parosa, the chief deputy district attorney for Lane County, said Bryan’s second charge was dropped as part of a deal.

This agreement meant he avoided 19 to 20 months in jail. Instead, he got seven days in jail and 36 months of supervised probation with standard domestic violence conditions. His probation doesn’t end until October 2026.

The woman Bryan allegedly choked and punched in the face multiple times during the January incident was Cartwright. The police report said the arresting officer was told Bryan assaulted the woman, and the two “live together and have children in common.”

Bryan and Cartwright share three children: a daughter named Kennedy and twins Parker and Sequoia. Celebrity arrests have been making headlines recently, with YouTube star Jack Doherty facing charges in Miami after police discovered certain items in his possession.

Bryan has also been arrested for other offenses beyond domestic incidents. He was arrested twice for DUI this year, once in February and again in October. In 2020, he was arrested for allegedly strangling his then-girlfriend at an Oregon home. He pleaded guilty to two domestic violence misdemeanor charges in that case. Despite these public struggles, Cartwright previously supported Bryan. In 2023, she said she would “always want what’s best for the father of my children.”

She also said “Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms” and asked for privacy “for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.”

Bryan played Brad Taylor, the oldest son, on all eight seasons of the ABC sitcom Home Improvement with Tim Allen. He also appeared in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Veronica Mars. In other recent arrest news, a Douglas man was charged with sharing unauthorized content on social media platforms.

