BMW interior camera apparently records driver’s every move and take screenshots, woman’s video of the ‘creepy-weird’ tech goes viral

A recent video showcasing a built-in interior camera inside a BMW has gained significant attention on X, sparking a heated debate about the boundaries of vehicle technology and personal privacy. The footage, which was shared by the verified account @HistorianUSA1 and covered by Daily Dot, features a woman navigating through an interior camera app located within the car’s infotainment system.

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In the video, the woman notes her surprise at finding this feature, even though she has owned BMW vehicles in the past. She remarks, “Well, BMW has gotten on the bandwagon with the whole, Um… surveillance thing.” It is easy to see why she feels this way, as the modern automotive experience is increasingly becoming a digital one. She goes on to explain that the system is capable of recording the driver and even taking screenshots of the cabin.

The most concerning aspect for her is the potential for remote access, as she points out that anyone with the corresponding app on their phone could effectively watch the person currently behind the wheel. She describes the entire situation as “creepy-weird” and decides to take matters into her own hands by placing a sticker, which she cut from an Amazon return coupon, directly over the lens. She highlights the location of the hardware, which sits just above the rearview mirror, and states, “That’s creepola.”

The reaction on X has been predictably polarized

Some users were quick to condemn the feature, with one person exclaiming, “This is an invasion of privacy!” Another user added, “This is not okay!” The sentiment that modern vehicles are evolving into something more intrusive is captured well by the user who shared the video, who wrote, “Luxury and low-end cars turning into Rolling Big Brothers. Who’s ripping theirs out next?”

When a user expressed their disapproval, the account holder replied, “I’m fully against it. There needs to be a line drawn.” This perspective highlights a growing frustration among consumers who feel that features are being added to vehicles without enough consideration for how they impact the daily experience of the driver.

BMW lady discovers her fancy new ride has a built-in INTERIOR CAMERA watching her every move. 😳



‘It can take screenshots, record… if you have the app you can watch somebody driving your car.’



She immediately covers it with a sticker like a true American.



‘Damn it BMW. Who… pic.twitter.com/JZGyOGlCBj — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 9, 2026

However, not everyone involved in the discussion on X sees the technology as a negative development. Some users were quick to point out the potential safety and security benefits of having such a system installed. One user noted, “That camera is used in conjunction with hands-free driving. The only way she would have that is to have paid for the option…” This is an important distinction to make, as many of these advanced driver-assistance systems require constant monitoring to ensure that the driver remains attentive while the car handles the steering or speed.

Another user suggested that the technology might serve a more practical purpose, noting, “Well, it’s supposed to catch car thieves, tbh.” This highlights the ongoing trade-off between convenience and security that we are all forced to navigate when buying new tech.

The conversation also touched upon the fact that this type of monitoring is not entirely new to the transportation industry. One user pointed out, “Truckers have had to deal with interior cameras for years. It’s insurance-mandated invasion of privacy.” This comparison suggests that while the technology might feel invasive in a personal vehicle, it has become a standard part of the professional driving landscape. It is a fascinating look at how quickly we adapt to new norms, even when those norms involve a camera lens pointed directly at us.

As it stands, the capabilities of the camera as described in the video remain a topic of speculation. The woman mentions that she consulted ChatGPT to learn more about the system, though the accuracy of that information was not independently verified. It is worth noting that for many drivers, the mere presence of the camera is enough to cause concern, regardless of its specific technical limitations.

As we continue to see more sensors, cameras, and internet-connected features packed into our dashboards, it is likely that these debates will only become more frequent. You have to wonder where the industry will draw the line as they attempt to balance the benefits of automation with the inherent human desire for privacy while on the road. For now, the sight of a sticker covering a high-tech camera lens remains a powerful symbol of the tension between the tech we buy and the privacy we hope to maintain.

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