New ‘La La Land’ poster fixes Ryan Gosling’s flat hand. It took 10 years and multiple complaints by the actor

Lionsgate has finally updated the iconic La La Land theatrical poster to fix Ryan Gosling’s hand placement, just in time for the film’s 10th anniversary. This change addresses a specific detail that has bothered the actor for a full decade, as he previously expressed his regret over the original choice in multiple interviews, Variety reported.

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The original poster featured a pose that Gosling felt lacked the necessary energy for the scene. Back in 2024, Gosling explained his perspective regarding the moment that haunts him. He said, “We’re dancing, Emma and I, and I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie. We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it would be cool to put my hand [more flat] even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool. I was sure it was cooler.”

It is pretty funny that he has had to look at this image for so long, especially since the movie became such a massive success. He even gave the awkward hand position a nickname, noting, “Now when I look at it, and I have to see it all the time, you know what would’ve been cooler… [the intended pose]. It just killed the energy that way. I call it La La Hand.” Seeing the studio finally release a version where his hand is positioned correctly feels like a top-tier move for fans who have followed this saga.

You can catch the movie in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres starting Sunday, August 16. It is worth noting that the film remains a massive success, having grossed $447 million worldwide on a $30 million budget. The production also earned six Oscars, including wins for best director and best cinematography, along with a record-breaking seven Golden Globes.

The #LaLaLand movie poster has been updated after 10 years to fix Ryan Gosling's flat hand.



Gosling often said the original poster haunted him, telling WSJ in 2024: "We’re dancing, Emma and I, and I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie. We were supposed to have… pic.twitter.com/Qie5MB14jl — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2026

The story follows Seb, an aspiring pianist played by Gosling, who falls in love with Mia, an actress who can’t catch a break. Gosling won a Golden Globe for his performance, while Stone took home the best actress award at the Oscars.

A Broadway musical version of the story is also currently in the works. While we do not have a specific date for the stage production yet, the updated poster is a cool touch for those heading to the cinema this August.

It is refreshing to see a studio listen to a star’s feedback, even if it took ten years to get the hand position right.

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