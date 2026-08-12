The sudden death of K-pop influencer Mina Chan has left her followers searching for answers after the 26-year-old reportedly died during a TikTok livestream. Chan was a prominent fan of ENHYPEN and had built a following of more than 80,000 people on TikTok.

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According to the Daily Mail and early reports from The Korea Herald, the incident happened on August 5 while Chan was livestreaming from her home in South Korea. Police at Yongsan Police Station reportedly found her dead at 5:33 a.m. after receiving a report from someone who knew her.

Social media users reportedly tried to get authorities to intervene while the livestream was taking place. Chan’s younger sister later confirmed her death through an Instagram Story on August 6. She described her Mina as someone who had always been kind and warm toward others and asked people to keep her in their thoughts and prayers.

This is heartbreaking… 26 years old is way too young for a life to be cut short like this

Before her death, Chan had faced intense criticism from ENHYPEN fans after an interaction at the group’s show in the US the previous month. She had tried to get member Sunoo to pass flowers to Ni-ki. Ni-ki is also Japanese like Chan. Some fans accused her of crossing boundaries during the interaction.

Japanese K-pop influencer Mina Chan (known online as sweeter_nk) di€d by su!cide at age 26 on August 5, 2026, during an alarming TikTok livestream from her apartment in South Korea. Her death followed a relentless cyb€rbullying campaign by toxic fans. pic.twitter.com/3C5wsuXDRy — Favstar Media (@favz37132) August 11, 2026

Chan later issued a lengthy apology on X on July 31. She said she believed her actions had taken advantage of Sunoo’s kindness and apologized to him and his fans. She also acknowledged that attending multiple ENHYPEN fansigns had made her wrongly believe she was closer to the members than she really was.

In the statement, Chan said she regretted prioritizing her wish to meet Ni-ki over his experience at the American venue. She wrote, “I deeply regret the rude behavior I exhibited in America.”

Despite the apology, hateful messages reportedly continued to appear online. This tragedy comes shortly after a South Korean YouTuber lost his life during a livestream.

After her death, followers returned to Chan’s final Instagram posts with messages of grief and anger over the treatment she had received. One commenter condemned the harassment within the fandom and described Chan as a kind person with a big heart.

The commenter also stressed that people who engage in such abuse should not be treated as representatives of genuine fans or the artists themselves. Sadly, livestreams involving public figures have become more alarming, including popular media personality Perez Hilton.

Chan’s death has since prompted renewed discussion about the consequences of online harassment and the boundaries within intense fan communities.

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