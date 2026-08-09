Dwayne Johnson is proud of live-action ‘Moana’ even though it tanked at box office: ‘Just the way it goes’

Dwayne Johnson is standing by the live-action remake of Moana despite the film struggling to find its footing at the box office. While the movie has faced a tough reception from critics, currently holding a 32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Johnson remains proud of the work the team put into the Polynesian-inspired production.

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As reported by Deadline, Johnson noted that the initial feedback was actually quite positive. He told People that he would never forget when the first two reviews came out because they were amazing. He admitted that the reception shifted after that, but he views it as a standard part of the business. He explained that is just the way it goes because we are in this business.

The film, which saw Johnson reprise his role as the demigod Maui a decade after the original animated version, hit theaters on July 10. Since its premiere, the movie has brought in $266 million at the global box office. That number might seem high, but it clearly did not hit the targets Disney had set for the project. Johnson seems to have a pretty balanced perspective on the whole situation. He mentioned that the challenge was to look beyond the opening weekend and the immediate noise. He added, “If you love it, great. If you don’t, no problem.”

For Johnson, the most important takeaway was the cultural impact of the story

He emphasized that what really mattered was that the culture really stood up in the movie. It is clear he values the representation and the heart of the project more than the final tally on a spreadsheet. Disney is also looking at the bigger picture regarding these performance metrics.

Dwayne Johnson defends the live-action “Moana” after negative reviews:



"Our first two reviews came out,” Johnson said. “I’ll never forget it … They were amazing. I was like, ‘Wow.’ [Then] it went another way, as sometimes happens. That’s just the way it goes because we’re in… pic.twitter.com/6GNOR6M9cs — Variety (@Variety) August 7, 2026

CEO Josh D’Amaro addressed the lower turnout in a recent letter to shareholders. He explained that even when franchise films do not meet box office expectations, like the live-action Moana and The Mandalorian and Grogu, these investments still serve a purpose. D’Amaro pointed out that these core properties fuel other parts of the company.

The strategy seems to be shifting toward the long-term value of these assets on streaming platforms. D’Amaro noted that Moana is expected to be a strong title on Disney+. This makes sense given the massive success of the original animated film, which currently ranks as one of the most streamed movies of all time.

As for Johnson, while he is not shying away from the reality of the situation, he is also not letting the numbers define his pride in the project.

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